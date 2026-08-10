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Sadie Iddenden
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Opinion
Comment
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
Sadie Iddenden
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
Sadie Iddenden
As a female racing fan, Rachael Blackmore winners at Cheltenham were always that much sweeter - she’ll be sorely missed this year
Sadie Iddenden
Racing needs to find a modern equivalent of my grandad's smoky maisonette - and maybe Friday Night Live is it
Sadie Iddenden
It's away from the big guns that racing's heart truly beats - as my chat with curious parents showed
Sadie Iddenden
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
What Billy Loughnane has achieved since his Group 1 breakthrough just a year ago is insane
Sadie Iddenden
Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?
Sadie Iddenden
As a female racing fan, Rachael Blackmore winners at Cheltenham were always that much sweeter - she’ll be sorely missed this year
Sadie Iddenden
Racing needs to find a modern equivalent of my grandad's smoky maisonette - and maybe Friday Night Live is it
Sadie Iddenden
As a female racing fan, Rachael Blackmore winners at Cheltenham were always that much sweeter - she’ll be sorely missed this year
Sadie Iddenden
Racing needs to find a modern equivalent of my grandad's smoky maisonette - and maybe Friday Night Live is it
Sadie Iddenden
It's away from the big guns that racing's heart truly beats - as my chat with curious parents showed
Sadie Iddenden