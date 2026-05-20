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OpinionSadie Iddenden
premium

Fair play to Oisin Murphy - but should jockeys really feel the need to justify themselves when 'quite a few unhappy people' have a moan?

Sadie Iddenden on a video the champion jockey posted last week talking through his rides

SUNBURY, ENGLAND - JANUARY 07: Oisin Murphy poses at Kempton Park Racecourse on January 07, 2026 in Sunbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)
Oisin Murphy: posted a video to social media on FridayCredit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Oisin Murphy posted a remarkable video on social media on Friday. 

The jockey rode a double at Newmarket but was also beaten five times, including on 4-7 shot Mrair and three other favourites, and felt the need to talk viewers through his rides after "quite a few unhappy people" said their piece.

His actions raised an interesting question – does a jockey owe the public an explanation after a losing ride?

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