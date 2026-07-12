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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Oliver Barnard
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?
Oliver Barnard
I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
Oliver Barnard
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
Oliver Barnard
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
Oliver Barnard
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
Oliver Barnard
Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
Oliver Barnard
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
Oliver Barnard
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?
Oliver Barnard
I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
Oliver Barnard
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
Oliver Barnard
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
Oliver Barnard
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
Oliver Barnard
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
Oliver Barnard
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
Oliver Barnard
Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
Oliver Barnard
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
Oliver Barnard