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Oliver Barnard

If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?

If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?

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Oliver Barnard
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I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
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Oliver Barnard
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In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
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Oliver Barnard
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Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
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Oliver Barnard
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Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
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Oliver Barnard
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Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
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Oliver Barnard
padlock
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?

If judges have a clearer photo-finish image, why aren't punters the ones being shown it?

icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
I'm still not over Sir Gino - and you'll never convince me he wouldn't have been one of the all-time greats
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
In defence of Jonbon - the true warrior who remains a real star, whatever Barry Connell might say
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
Racing deserved more recognition at the BBC Sports Personality of the Year awards - especially for this young star
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
Sport isn't about logic, it's about hopes and dreams - and mine are all about Constitution Hill
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
Racing's biggest problem when it comes to connecting with young people? We know too much
icon
Oliver Barnard
padlock