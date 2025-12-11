- More
Here's hoping Kopek Des Bordes makes it to Cheltenham for a thrilling Arkle - but there's no doubt which horse I'll be backing
My Arkle fancy oozes class and I fancy him to down Willie Mullins' star at the festival
We are now a good two months into the core jumps season and Cheltenham Festival ante-post markets have already undergone a fair bit of reshuffling as new and established stars either announce themselves or stall.
Of all the big spring races, the Arkle is the one I'm most looking forward to. Lulamba, Kopek Des Bordes and Romeo Coolio going head-to-head is what I’m craving, and let's hope the setback to Kopek Des Bordes reported this week doesn't linger. I want to see that talented trio come together.
But my colours are now firmly nailed to the yellow and black. I thought Lulamba was seriously good last weekend – I loved how he travelled and how he coasted to the line, big ears pricked, with Be Aware and Lump Sum put in their place.
