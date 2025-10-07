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14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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Marcus Townend
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Opinion
Comment
My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it
Marcus Townend
Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
Marcus Townend
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
Marcus Townend
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
Marcus Townend
Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
Marcus Townend
Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
Marcus Townend
Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
Marcus Townend
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it
Marcus Townend
Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
Marcus Townend
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
Marcus Townend
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
Marcus Townend
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
Marcus Townend
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
Marcus Townend
Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
Marcus Townend
Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
Marcus Townend
Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
Marcus Townend