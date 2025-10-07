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Marcus Townend

My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it

My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it

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Marcus Townend
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Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
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Marcus Townend
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It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
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Marcus Townend
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Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
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Marcus Townend
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Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
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Marcus Townend
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Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
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Marcus Townend
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Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
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Marcus Townend
padlock
My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it

My list of the top five trainers of the year - and O'Brien, Appleby and the Gosdens aren't on it

icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
Star power, not slogans, is what puts bums on seats these days - as my day with Bryson DeChambeau showed
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
It’s a disappointing start for Kia Joorabchian’s expensively assembled army - and a reminder of the enormous task he faces
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Let’s raise a glass to The Reliables - without whom racing simply wouldn’t function
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
Breeders' Cup buzz struck a sharp contrast with some of our naff promotion in Britain - here's how we can do better
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
Nostalgia shouldn't be an obstacle to change - and the days of the Duke of Albuquerque were long gone anyway
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock
Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk
icon
Marcus Townend
padlock