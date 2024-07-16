Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:30 BeverleyHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionMarcus Townend
premium

Little interest in racing and even less inclination to cover it: a sobering insight into the modern-day newspaper sports desk

icon
Former racing correspondent at the Daily Mail
Racing's newspaper coverage is diminishing
Racing's newspaper coverage is diminishing

It has been a good start to the Flat season. Royal Ascot served up memorable action and, in Derby and Eclipse winner City Of Troy, racing looks to have a special talent to focus on. But don’t expect all that to be reflected in mentions the sport receives in the wider media and in the column inches of national newspapers.

The going has become pretty testing for racing and there is no easy answer as to how to change it. 

It has been a crowded few weeks with the Euros alongside the staples of cricket and Wimbledon and there is no chance of the agenda thinning. The Open is almost upon us, the Olympics are just around the corner and the start of the Premier League season just over a month away. That would make it a struggle for racing to elbow itself into the spotlight anyway. The struggle is compounded when the attitude towards it outside its core supporters is lukewarm. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inMarcus Townend

Last updated

iconCopy