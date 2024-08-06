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Davy Russell

Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise
Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise
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Davy Russell
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I used to go home to bed and sleep for an hour after riding out - that's time I should have been using to upskill
I used to go home to bed and sleep for an hour after riding out - that's time I should have been using to upskill
icon
Davy Russell
Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise
Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise
icon
Davy Russell
padlock
I used to go home to bed and sleep for an hour after riding out - that's time I should have been using to upskill
I used to go home to bed and sleep for an hour after riding out - that's time I should have been using to upskill
icon
Davy Russell