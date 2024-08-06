Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:35 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:35 Ffos LasHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavy Russell
premium

Poor prize-money is pushing Irish racing to the precipice - more than many people realise

The legendary former jockey with a stark guest column

author image
Former jockey
Racing at Leopardstown, but that is only the end of the conveyor belt
Racing at Leopardstown, but that is only the end of the conveyor beltCredit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

For a long time now prize-money has been held up as one of the pillars of Irish racing's success but I don't believe we have much to shout about anymore. Far from it, in fact. I actually think it is a bit of a fallacy these days.

Five years ago, fair enough, but the cost of training has skyrocketed, even more so than the cost of living. If a syndicate or an owner has a horse these days and it is capable of winning races, it should be capable of covering the training fees. It should be funding their enjoyment, but the cost of having that horse in training now has eaten into any surplus that the prize-money might provide. It's simply not as attractive an option now so this is something the authorities need to act upon, and they need to do so quickly.

We often hear of the prize-money purse being increased by a percentage point or two in Horse Racing Ireland's budget – it was two per cent for this year to €69.4 million – but in real terms that is cancelled out. The cost of feed, bedding, fuel, energy and so much more has risen dramatically over the past few years, with some things costing nearly twice as much as they did just a short time ago.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inDavy Russell

Last updated

iconCopy
more inDavy Russell
more inDavy Russell