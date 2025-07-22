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next race
14:30 Lingfield (A.W)
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David Ashforth
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The 2,400-metre Derby and other scary prospects: the scope for proper innovation in racing is endless
David Ashforth
Britain’s next top jockey - it’s always fun trying to spot them and one up-and-coming apprentice is a quiet phenomenon
David Ashforth
I'll be shouting for two horses in the Derby - not that the jockeys ever seem to hear me
David Ashforth
I’m sure we all dream of winners - but none of us has anything on Lord Kilbracken or young Paul
David Ashforth
It's elementary - notable judge Sherlock Holmes deciphers the great Grand National puzzle
David Ashforth
I might have discovered the unlikely secret to Venetia Williams' success
David Ashforth
All hail JP McManus - without him jump racing would be much poorer, and so would an extraordinary number of trainers
David Ashforth
Garage chit-chat, concern for Rossa Ryan's bottom and memories of Broderick Munro-Wilson - they're all part of the daily routine
David Ashforth
Tony Carroll illustrates the constant battle facing many trainers - and Brighton shows the success he's making of it
David Ashforth
Horseracing is a wonderful sport - it just needs a proper marketing budget so people can be told
David Ashforth
Home
News
Opinion
Comment
The 2,400-metre Derby and other scary prospects: the scope for proper innovation in racing is endless
David Ashforth
Britain’s next top jockey - it’s always fun trying to spot them and one up-and-coming apprentice is a quiet phenomenon
David Ashforth
I'll be shouting for two horses in the Derby - not that the jockeys ever seem to hear me
David Ashforth
I’m sure we all dream of winners - but none of us has anything on Lord Kilbracken or young Paul
David Ashforth
I'll be shouting for two horses in the Derby - not that the jockeys ever seem to hear me
David Ashforth
I’m sure we all dream of winners - but none of us has anything on Lord Kilbracken or young Paul
David Ashforth
It's elementary - notable judge Sherlock Holmes deciphers the great Grand National puzzle
David Ashforth
I might have discovered the unlikely secret to Venetia Williams' success
David Ashforth
All hail JP McManus - without him jump racing would be much poorer, and so would an extraordinary number of trainers
David Ashforth
Garage chit-chat, concern for Rossa Ryan's bottom and memories of Broderick Munro-Wilson - they're all part of the daily routine
David Ashforth
Tony Carroll illustrates the constant battle facing many trainers - and Brighton shows the success he's making of it
David Ashforth
Horseracing is a wonderful sport - it just needs a proper marketing budget so people can be told
David Ashforth