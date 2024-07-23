Tony Carroll illustrates the constant battle facing many trainers - and Brighton shows the success he's making of it

A trainer was leaving the grandstand at Brighton after his runner had been narrowly beaten. As he walked by he said, “F**k it.” It showed that he cared. Funnily enough, that was what I was thinking, too.

It brings me on to Tony Carroll, the King of Brighton and a remarkable trainer. Carroll runs a lot of horses, often at Brighton. In the last five years he has had 428 runners there, about four times more than anyone else, yielding 48 winners. If only Brighton paid appearance money.

In fact, if only Brighton paid prize-money. At the track's meeting on July 2, all six races were Class 6 and all six offered win prize-money of less than £3,000. I love racing at Brighton, but come on!