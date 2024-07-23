Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 MusselburghHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionDavid Ashforth
premium

Tony Carroll illustrates the constant battle facing many trainers - and Brighton shows the success he's making of it

author image
Tony Carroll at Windsor
Tony Carroll: prolific at BrightonCredit: Edward Whitaker

A trainer was leaving the grandstand at Brighton after his runner had been narrowly beaten. As he walked by he said, “F**k it.” It showed that he cared. Funnily enough, that was what I was thinking, too.

It brings me on to Tony Carroll, the King of Brighton and a remarkable trainer. Carroll runs a lot of horses, often at Brighton. In the last five years he has had 428 runners there, about four times more than anyone else, yielding 48 winners. If only Brighton paid appearance money.

In fact, if only Brighton paid prize-money. At the track's meeting on July 2, all six races were Class 6 and all six offered win prize-money of less than £3,000. I love racing at Brighton, but come on! 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inDavid Ashforth

Last updated

iconCopy
more inDavid Ashforth
more inDavid Ashforth