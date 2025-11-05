Pat Smullen charity raceday raises more than €350,000 for Cancer Trials Ireland this year

This year's Pat Smullen raceday at the Curragh raised more than €350,000 in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland.

The event continues to go from strength to strength and has raised more than €1.2 million since the initiative in memory of the legendary jockey first took place in 2022.

Held on August 30 this year, the event consists of the Pat Smullen Cancer Trials Ireland charity race, run in honour of the nine-time Irish champion jockey who became an activist for pancreatic cancer research after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2018, and the Curragh to Curragh 100-kilometre charity cycle ride.

The cycle ride was the brainchild of Gavin Lynch, who sought to honour his mother Olive, who died from pancreatic cancer. It featured 150-plus cyclists this year and they visited three racecourses and two stud farms before finishing up at the Curragh.

The charity race saw 22 riders participate, with Olivia Marnane winning on the Jessica Harrington-trained Mo Ghille Mar.

Cyclists arriving back to racecourse after the Curragh To Curragh Cycle in aid of Cancer Trials Ireland Credit: Caroline Norris

Funds raised, which amounted to €351,631 this year and €240,000 in 2024, have directly supported the establishment of the Pat Smullen Chair in Pancreatic Cancer at University College Dublin, held by Professor Grainne O’Kane, making Ireland a global leader in pancreatic cancer research and treatment.

Speaking at the presentation, Angela Clayton Lea, chief executive of Cancer Trials Ireland, said: "It's a very exciting time for global researchers who are studying this disease, because we're developing new drugs that can really target the most common mutations in pancreatic cancer.

"In the next year, Professor Grainne O’Kane is set to open at least two clinical trials targeting specific mutations in the tumour, to help provide a precision oncology approach.”

In 2026, the Pat Smullen raceday will take place on Saturday, August 29.

Read more . . .

Will Ryan Moore make his injury comeback next month? Leading rider announced in line-up for lucrative Hong Kong jockeys' challenge

Night Of Thunder raised to €200,000 as Darley announces power-packed 2026 roster

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.