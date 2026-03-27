'We think it's the right thing to do' - Aidan O'Brien explains decision behind change of tack with Albert Einstein

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The presence of Albert Einstein adds intrigue to the action at the Curragh on Saturday, with the 2,000 Guineas favourite set to have an unconventional prep according to Ballydoyle's modus operandi by having a run prior to Newmarket.

Aidan O'Brien has always talked about Albert Einstein as different to the rest of his generation. A setback last season after his two wins did little to dampen that enthusiasm, with the trainer making him his clear number one for the Newmarket Classic this month and hailing him as "unbelievably exciting". He believes he's never had a horse as quick.

O'Brien has saddled the winner of the 2,000 Guineas ten times and none of them had a run beforehand in the same season. However, the relevance of that stat is questionable given these are completely different circumstances with Albert Einstein.

Of those ten winners, Henrythenavigator (in 2008) arrived at Newmarket off the longest layoff, having not run since the previous August, while seven of the ten had competed the previous October.

Albert Einstein hasn't run since May after a setback scuppered the rest of his juvenile campaign. It's an unusual situation that connections feel warrants a slight change of tack with the run in the Gladness Stakes .

O'Brien said on Friday: "We just felt that if he didn't run before the Guineas, he would have been nearly a year off the track, so we just thought that wouldn't be fair to him.

"Before when we won the Guineas with horses who hadn't run at three, they would have ran into the autumn [of their two-year-old campaign]. The more we thought about it, we thought it was the right thing to do for him and obviously for Ryan [Moore] to get a sit on him."

O'Brien and the Gladness

It's hard to find many examples of O'Brien-trained 2,000 Guineas horses who've had a prep run. Gustav Klimt is probably the most pertinent recent example, albeit he was never held in anything like the same regard as Albert Einstein.

O'Brien has landed the Listed Gladness Stakes once with a three-year-old, courtesy of the top-class Giant's Causeway in 2000, and he went on to be second at Newmarket and in the Irish 2,000 Guineas.

It's often a tough assignment for younger horses coming up against their elders in testing conditions, with only three three-year-olds winning the race in the 15 years it has been open to them.

The difficulty was neatly illustrated last season when Camille Pissarro was held at the finish by Big Gossey, but the runner-up went on to be a top-class three-year-old, landing the Prix du Jockey Club and finishing fourth in the Eclipse.

So while Albert Einstein is very likely the most talented in this field and receives weight, it's nevertheless a tall order on his first run for ten months, while he's stepping up to seven furlongs for the first time on soft ground after looking to have bundles of pace when winning his two starts over six furlongs last season.

O'Brien said: "We had two options, to either go to the Curragh or Leopardstown. We were happy with his work during the week and it looked like the ground was going to dry out a bit so hopefully it won't be too bad. It's obviously a very competitive race against older horses, but we just felt it would do him good.

"We were going to work him on Sunday instead, but we said the race is there and we'd let him take his chance, and treat it obviously as his first run for a long time and a prep for the Guineas. He works like a very fast horse so we'll find out whether a mile is within his compass or not. We're hoping he'll run a nice race and progress from it.

"It's a tough race for a three-year-old starting back in. There are some very good, hardy horses in it with Group 1 form who act on soft ground, so there'll be nowhere to hide. It won't be an easy race but we're treating it as a start back and go from there."

Who does he have to beat?

The opposition is led by the Ed Walker-trained Ten Bob Tony , who should enjoy the soft ground. He landed the Group 3 John of Gaunt last season and ran a huge race when third in the Prix de la Foret.

Last season's winner, Big Gossey , returns to his favourite venue for his 50th start here, while Joseph O'Brien, who landed this race in 2023, saddles Group 3 winner Princess Child and the promising Saracen .

"It's Saracen's first run after a layoff," said O'Brien. "He's won at the track and he should handle the soft-ish ground, but he'll come on for the run. Princess Child likes soft ground, and often takes a run or two to hit her best, but seven is a good trip for her."

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