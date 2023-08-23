The drugs warning at York is clear - but the outcome of the Juddmonte International is not

Paddington is far from a certainty. That was very much the view of one half of the first couple waiting to gain admission to York this morning.

That couple, the Barkers, were hanging around outside a racecourse that is looking at its most lovely, particularly if you happen to be a fan of Frankie Dettori, whose legion of admirers most definitely includes Mrs Barker.

This year there is The Flying Frankie, a cask ale pub that will "toast the success of the Italian rider", not with prosecco but beers brewed in North Yorkshire. Outside the main entrance is a photograph of Dettori aboard Stradivarius with a cutout image in which you can be snapped alongside the great man. There is also a picture of Dettori lifting last year's Sky Bet Ebor trophy, under which are the words: "Proper Day Out."

That's exactly what you get at York, where the formal informality referenced last week by William Haggas is even evident in a drugs honesty box that informs racegoers the racecourse is a drug-free zone. "Please deposit your drugs here," is the extremely polite request at the bottom of the box. Such gentle courtesy deserves to work.

Pleased to report the only fix needed by David and Liz Barker is their annual trip to the Ebor Festival, although it was surprising to see them at 10.15am, 45 minutes before the gates opened.

Liz and David Barker have made their annual pilgrimage to the Ebor festival

"Blame my husband," said Liz, whose hubby then offered an explanation.

"We've come early so that we can get our favourite seats in the viewing area of the County Stand," he said. "If we were to get here at the same time as everyone else we wouldn't stand much chance."

Given they were here so early, it seemed fair to ask if they had travelled far.

"We're not local," said David. "This is our annual pilgrimage to York. You get such a great day out here. There is something about York that other racecourses just don't have.

"We come from Leeds, although actually it's not really Leeds but a lovely quaint spot that not a lot of people have heard of called Morley. It's a place where you can retire with grace."

Having made their 35-mile pilgrimage (made harder by road closures on the A64), the extremely lovely Barkers are looking forward to a Juddmonte International showdown between odds-on favourite Paddington and Mostahdaf.

"I'm going for the bear and siding with consistency," said David, which prompted an immediate and firm challenge from his wife.

"No, no, no," said Liz. "I love Frankie Dettori and I'm backing Mostahdaf. I think he is the best horse in the race as well."

We're about to find out who is the best horse. The Barkers are adamant York is the best course.

