'We're still on cloud nine' - remarkable filly targeted at next level after five wins in a row

Craig Lidster is still in dreamland after Alfa Kellenic's York Ebor festival victory last week and could bypass next month's Ayr Gold Cup in favour of stepping up in class with his wonder filly as he plots her quest for a sixth win in a row.

The three-year-old is owned by the Good Racing Company, as well as double British Flat champion jockey Paul Hanagan and Sky Sports Racing presenter Simon Mapletoft, and began her remarkable winning run in an all-weather maiden at Newcastle in January.

She then racked up victories at Thirsk, York and Ayr, before returning to the Knavesmire to complete her five-timer when landing a 7f heritage handicap for fillies and mares.

Alfa Kellenic is a 20-1 chance for Scotland's most prestigious Flat race on September 21, but Lidster believes his stable star has earned the right to have a crack at a higher level.

"She's come out of the race really well and we're still on cloud nine," he said. "It's the biggest winner we've ever had for our yard and it's brilliant – it really puts you on the map.

"They've put her up 5lb and we were toying with the idea of the Ayr Gold Cup, but we're thinking to dodge it and have a stab at Pattern company. She's a grand, strapping filly and still very progressive, and she deserves her chance of getting it now.

Paul Hanagan (left) and members of the Good Racing Company celebrate Alfa Kellenic's success Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

"There's a Listed race at Ayr that weekend over five and a half furlongs she could go for, or the Garrowby Stakes at York next month could be a potential target. We might even head south if we feel we can do."

The Good Racing Company was set up by its chief executive Phil Hawthorne, which Hanagan is director of racing for, and continues to raise raise money for Graham Lee through the Lidster-trained We've Got This.

They also raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for Rugby League legend Rob Burrow during his battle against motor neurone disease. Lidster is thrilled that Alfa Kellenic could give them, Hanagan and Mapletoft glory at one of Britain's showpiece Flat meetings.

He added: "The lads had some bad luck to start with, but it's getting better now. It's a great set of people and she's helped us all really get our feet on the ladder in this sphere.

"Hopefully she can benefit in getting more members coming through too. They're very good and have been incredibly supportive of me, so I hope I can keep them in the limelight for as long as I can."

