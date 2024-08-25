Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
14:15 YarmouthHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
OpinionAnother View
premium

Two contrasting York races that demonstrated why racing is so unique and intriguing

author image
Journalist
Extensio (right): wins the Stayers' Handicap
Extensio (Joseph Sheridan) wins the 2m handicap at York for trainer Pat O'DonnellCredit: Edward Whitaker

There could hardly have been a starker contrast between races four and five on day one of the Ebor meeting.

To refresh your memory, the Juddmonte International was won by City Of Troy, by a Triple Crown hero out of a Group 1 winner and bred by Coolmore affiliates Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt. And, of course, he is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

The following race, the Sky Bet Stayers' Handicap, was won by Extensio, who went unsold at the 2018 Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale and is by a sire whose progeny have failed to win a Group race and whose dam was unraced. Extensio is trained by Pat O'Donnell, who once went nine years without a winner and now has six horses in training.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on inAnother View

Last updated

iconCopy
more inAnother View
more inAnother View