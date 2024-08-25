Two contrasting York races that demonstrated why racing is so unique and intriguing

There could hardly have been a starker contrast between races four and five on day one of the Ebor meeting.

To refresh your memory, the Juddmonte International was won by City Of Troy, by a Triple Crown hero out of a Group 1 winner and bred by Coolmore affiliates Orpendale, Chelston & Wynatt. And, of course, he is trained by Aidan O'Brien.

The following race, the Sky Bet Stayers' Handicap , was won by Extensio, who went unsold at the 2018 Goffs Autumn Yearling Sale and is by a sire whose progeny have failed to win a Group race and whose dam was unraced. Extensio is trained by Pat O'Donnell, who once went nine years without a winner and now has six horses in training.