2023 York Ebor festival tips: Wednesday's best bets from our Racing Post experts

Day one of the York Ebor festival is here – but who do our top tipsters fancy most?

By David Dennett

Race: 1.50 York (Sky Bet And Symphony Group Handicap)

Forecast odds: 17-2

Rattled up a hat-trick on the all-weather over the winter and has been running consistently well since returning to the turf in May. Has had a few issues at the start previously but has got away on terms the last twice.

Got no run in the Epsom Dash so that performance can be upgraded and then hung his chance away at Doncaster when looking the winner. Last time he was a good third to course specialist Lord Riddiford at Goodwood and his turn must be close.

Alligator Alley 13:50 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

By Kevin Morley

Race: 2.25 York (Tattersalls Acomb Stakes)

Forecast odds: 10-3

Ballymount Boy is best on adjusted Racing Post Rating but that isn't usually the best guide and, in any case, it might be unwise to take his latest Goodwood second on soft ground at face value. The two to meet all criteria on trends for this race are once-raced winners Loose Cannon and Cogitate.

Preference is for the latter, who impressed more in his debut win at Newbury. He holds a host of Group-race entries, while his yard has landed a couple of recent runnings.

Cogitate 14:25 York View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charles Hills

By Tom Segal

Race: 3.35 York (Juddmonte International)

Forecast odds: 10-1

I reckon the value lies with Nashwa, who has three Group 1s to her name and looked better than ever when scorching home in the Falmouth two starts ago. That was only against fillies and she's never taken on a colt in her life, but she has an incredible turn of foot on fast ground and conditions should be ideal for her.

Whatever the outcome she looks way too big a price because on Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed figures she doesn't have much to find at all.

Nashwa 15:35 York View Racecard Jky: Hollie Doyle Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

By Paul Kealy

Race: 4.10 York (Sky Bet Stayers Handicap)

Forecast odds: 9-2

Third to Calling The Wind in the Northumberland Plate two starts ago, this four-year-old hasn't had much turf racing, but he showed it holds no fears for him when third to Sweet William at Newbury next time.

Apart from the winner, who has hacked up again since and is a fairly warm favourite for the Ebor, Aztec Empire was last off the bridle, and it may be that he'll appreciate quicker ground still.

Aztec Empire 16:10 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Best betting offers: York Ebor festival

bet365 have a new customer offer available when you sign up for an account. Sign up for a new account here .

Betfair have lots of offers, extra places and money-back specials. Sign up for a new account here .

Coral have an offer for new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Ladbrokes have an offer for new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Paddy Power are giving away free bets to new and existing customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Sky Bet are offering new customers free bets when they sign up. You can get them, along with money-back specials and extra places, when you sign up for a new account here .

New William Hill customers can claim free bets and benefit from money-back offers. Sign up for a new account here .

Tote are giving away free bets to new customers. Sign up for a new account here .

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Read these next:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at York's Ebor festival on Wednesday

The Punt Acca: David Dennett's three horse racing tips at York on Wednesday

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.