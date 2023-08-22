Nashwa backed into 15-2 to derail Paddington's Juddmonte International bid with 'lovely' ground set for Ebor festival

Your one-stop shop for news for the opening day of York's Ebor festival on Wednesday morning. . .

Market movers: Nashwa supported in top-class Juddmonte International

Nashwa has been supported this morning to defeat Paddington in the Group 1 Juddmonte International Stakes (3.35 ) on the opening day of the Ebor festival.

The four-year-old filly was a 9-1 shot overnight, but is now a general 8-1 to pick up her fourth top-level victory on her first start in open company in the 1m2½f contest. However, she is as short as 15-2 with Sky Bet and Coral.

Owned by Imad Alsagar and trained by John and Thady Gosden, Nashwa had bounced back to her best when a brilliant winner of the Falmouth Stakes last month, but was only third when bidding for back-to-back successes in the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood on her last start.

The Gosdens are also represented in the four-runner field by Prince of Wales's Stakes hero Mostadhaf , who Frankie Dettori rides for the first time with Shadwell's retained rider Jim Crowley suspended.

Paddington remains the odds-on favourite to add another Group 1 to his haul this season. He is a general 4-6 shot to make it eight wins on the bounce and land a fifth top-level success in a row.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained son of Siyouni steps back up in trip having won the Sussex Stakes over a mile last time at Glorious Goodwood. He had previously landed the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown over a mile and a quarter.

York market movers

3.35: 2. Nashwa 15-2 (from 9)

Going update: 'Lovely' ground set for Ebor meeting, with good to firm in description

Quick ground is set for the opening day of the Ebor festival, despite York having had a deluge of rain in July and the early part of this month.

The track has already been hit with 69mm rainfall in August, but the going is described as good to firm, good in places, with the Knavesmire dry since Friday.

A largely dry and warm day is forecast on Wednesday, with a chance of some clouds and temperatures reaching 21C.

Speaking at 8.10am on Wednesday morning, raceday clerk of the course Anthea Leigh said: "The meeting's been a long time coming and we're delighted with how the track is at the moment. It's good to firm, good in places and for the opening sprint they'll be racing mainly on good to firm ground.

"It's lovely racing ground for the Flat and we're looking like we'll be largely dry for the first three days of the meetings. There's some uncertainty about the weather for Saturday though."

No watering ahead of the meeting has been required due to the volume of rain so far, which has been welcomed by Leigh.

She added: "It's actually been ideal really with the last few days being largely dry as well, because it's meant that the moisture has gone right through the surface.

"We think we had a record wet July but it's dried out and it'll be nice, top-of-the-ground conditions."

York's seven-race card gets underway at 1.50 , in which record-breaking course performer Copper Knight bids for a remarkable eighth win at the track.

Posted at 8.30am

York non-runners

5.20: 5. Dapper Valley (Lame), 14. Barg (Going), 11. Valour And Swagger (Going), 18. Hot Front (Not eaten up)

