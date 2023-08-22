Ruthless Paddington bids for fifth Group 1 triumph - can any of his Juddmonte International rivals threaten him?

Last year Paddington was in the news as the amiable co-star of a jovial Platinum Jubilee sketch with the Queen. Now he is famed, in racing circles at least, as a cold-blooded assassin.

The colt named after one of the most lovable characters in children's fiction has quickly become renowned for the ruthless way he has cut down the opposition, finishing the job remorselessly six times out of six this year.

There was no living with him in Group 1 company against his own age group, as he comfortably saw off allcomers in the Irish 2,000 Guineas and St James's Palace Stakes. And an indomitable fighting spirit made sure he was not going to succumb to elder rivals in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown or in the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood, where the muddy conditions mean he is easily forgiven the slightly workmanlike nature of his success.

Securing a fifth top-level success of the season here would put him level with recent stars such as Enable (in 2017) and Frankel (2012) and just one short of the European record six set by Sea The Stars in 2009.

It would also make Aidan O'Brien the most successful trainer in the 51-year history of the Juddmonte International. His six victories, from Giant's Causeway in 2000 to Japan in 2019, currently put him level with Sir Michael Stoute.

O'Brien, who has hailed Paddington "a dream" of a horse this summer, is looking forward to the race and said: "Paddington is in good form. Everything in his preparation has gone well since Goodwood and we're very happy with him. He's stepping back up to a mile and a quarter now but he seemed to cope with it well at Sandown. We're looking forward to it."

Following in Baaeed's hoofprints

It was always going to be hard to follow Baaeed, a brilliant winner of this race in a superb campaign last year, but Shadwell Estate have not made a bad fist of it.

And they are full of hope that Mostahdaf can give them a second straight success in a contest in which their retired superstar bolted up by six and a half lengths 12 months ago.

The familiar blue and white silks have been carried to top-level wins aplenty in 2023, thanks to Anmaat (Prix d'Ispahan), Al Husn (Nassau Stakes) and, memorably, Hukum (King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes).

Mostahdaf has also played his part, bounding in by four lengths in the Group 1 Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot, a performance that makes him joint top on British and Irish Racing Post ratings this season, alongside Hukum, on a mark of 128.

Mostahdaf wins the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Tom Dulat

That was a significant step up on the his previous form, yet he had hinted he was better than ever at the age of five when easily landing a valuable prize in Saudi Arabia in February then pressing superstar Equinox for a long way in the Sheema Classic in Dubai.

He is unbeaten in six races when coming back from a layoff of 45 days or more and has been given every chance to reproduce his top form with a nine-week rest since Ascot.

"He's had a nice break since winning the Prince of Wales's Stakes at Royal Ascot and this has always been the plan," said joint-trainer Thady Gosden. "It's a small field but Mostahdaf is tactically versatile.

"The weather forecast is in his favour as he enjoys top-of-the-ground and I'm sure it will be a great spectacle, as it always is."

Top-class filly takes on the colts

Female success in the Juddmonte International is a rarity nowadays, with Arabian Queen the only filly or mare to triumph this century. Perhaps that is because they have so many opportunities against their own sex in the modern programme.

Nashwa has never run against colts or geldings in her 12 races, but the high-class four-year-old has won three times Group 1 company and earned £1.35million in a career confined solely to races against her own sex.

Now she steps into open competition and the Racing Post rating she earned from her five-length win in last month's Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket puts her just 2lb behind Paddington and 3lb adrift of Mostahdaf once the 3lb sex allowance is taken into account.

Nashwa was an authoritative winner of the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Explaining the decision to run, joint-trainer John Gosden said: "I think it's important to support races like the Juddmonte International.

"Nashwa is the winner of three Group 1s and has nothing to prove. It's her first time against the boys but we've never been frightened of running our older fillies against the colts including Enable and going back to Dar Re Mi."

Jockey Hollie Doyle will break new ground just by taking part as she will become the first woman to ride in the Juddmonte.

Outsider returns to scene of biggest win

The Group 1 has been known for shocks ever since since the brilliant Brigadier Gerard suffered the only defeat of his career when beaten by Roberto in the first running in 1972. And outsider The Foxes is far from a no-hoper 51 years on as he returns to the scene of his success in the Dante Stakes over this distance in May.

The Foxes (Oisin Murphy, right) beats White Birch in the Dante Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

He seemed not to stay the mile and a half when finishing fifth in the Derby at Epsom, where a stumble at the start did not help his chance. The King Power Racing colt confirmed himself a smart three-year-old when an agonising second in the Belmont Derby back over a mile and a quarter in New York, where he finished strongly after a slow start from a wide draw.

King Power racing manager Alastair Donald said: "He'll run with enormous credit and won't be far from the others. He was very unlucky in America, he should have won. We know he likes the course and distance and he's still improving."

