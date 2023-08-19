William Haggas: 'You've got to want to be champion, and I did last year, but I'm a realist'

A large piece of tarpaulin covers a hole in the ceiling, the latest order to the milkman proved to be overly cautious and the state of the nation continues to cause consternation but Newmarket is bathed in sunshine, the Ebor festival is almost here and a serious St Leger contender is due out in the morning's third lot, so, all things being equal, William Haggas is living a decent life.

Just two days earlier, the home of Haggas and wife Maureen played host to the christening of one of the couple's grandchildren, which partly accounts for the slight milk shortage. There is, however, more than enough for two cups of tea and a frothy coffee, which are consumed while Haggas talks about his godson embarking on a new life in Bahrain.

"I told him it's an amazing opportunity," says Haggas. "Why would you want to live here? We're in chaos."