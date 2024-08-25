FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
FREE BETSCheck out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
- More
Britain
premium
Freak wind blamed for Ebor festival track bias and drop in attendances
Oisin Murphy won the Strensall Stakes on the far side on See The Fire Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)
Freak summer winds may have been responsible for an uncharacteristic draw bias at York last week, according to clerk of the course Anthea Leigh.
Horses racing towards the far side appeared to have an edge on the straight course throughout the Ebor meeting, with the trainers of Believing and Big Evs suggesting their runners were disadvantaged by racing nearer the stands' rail in the Nunthorpe.
Leigh said: "This is an intrinsically fair track and there was just a difference of 0.1 in the GoingStick reading on both sides.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inBritain
Last updated
Copy
more inBritain
- 'He's a winner in waiting' - five unlucky York losers who can make it pay next time
- Racecourses face action if they are not open about revenues and prize-money contributions, warns Peter Savill
- Gosdens looking to add to Solario Stakes haul with €530,000 Juddmonte colt who won impressively at July festival
- George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust
- BHA issues statement supporting judge's decision at Kempton after jockey Callum Shepherd questions dead-heat
more inBritain
- 'He's a winner in waiting' - five unlucky York losers who can make it pay next time
- Racecourses face action if they are not open about revenues and prize-money contributions, warns Peter Savill
- Gosdens looking to add to Solario Stakes haul with €530,000 Juddmonte colt who won impressively at July festival
- George Boughey targets Flying Five to break Believing's Group 1 duck - and she could be joined by Asfoora and Starlust
- BHA issues statement supporting judge's decision at Kempton after jockey Callum Shepherd questions dead-heat