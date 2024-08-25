Freak wind blamed for Ebor festival track bias and drop in attendances

Freak summer winds may have been responsible for an uncharacteristic draw bias at York last week, according to clerk of the course Anthea Leigh.

Horses racing towards the far side appeared to have an edge on the straight course throughout the Ebor meeting, with the trainers of Believing and Big Evs suggesting their runners were disadvantaged by racing nearer the stands' rail in the Nunthorpe.

Leigh said: "This is an intrinsically fair track and there was just a difference of 0.1 in the GoingStick reading on both sides.