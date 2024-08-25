'He's a winner in waiting' - five unlucky York losers who can make it pay next time

Four days of superb action on the Knavesmire produced a slew of classy winners, and also plenty more who will consider themselves unlucky in defeat. here we pick out a selection of York runners who can make it pay next time . . .

Second, 7f nursery Thursday

By David Jennings

It's not very original but Age Of Gold will surely pick up a nursery with his eyes shut in the not too distant future before going on to bigger and better things.

He was beaten a neck on his handicap debut off 89 in the 7f nursery on Thursday, but he should have won. He wasn't the quickest away and got involved in a lot of hustle and bustle early doors.

The way he cut through the pack up the home straight suggests the sort of ability he showed on debut when winning easily at Yarmouth is definitely still there. He's been gelded, but he's still good.

Had a late gap opened inside the final furlong, he probably would have got there.It was one that got away, but he should win plenty more before the year is out. He's a stakes performer in the making and I'd be shocked if he didn't end the campaign with a three-figure mark at the very least.

Tenth in the 5½f handicap on Wednesday

By James Stevens

Having been slow away and needing to be pushed along from the off, it was quite surprising to see Pocklington record the fastest final two furlongs in a competitive 5½f handicap. Finishing so well will be a confidence boost having been highly tried, while it was also his first run since a wind operation and some horses make improvement from a second start onwards.

This three-year-old clearly has talent and, as his profile suggests, will improve with age. He is a winner in waiting, especially off a rating in the mid 90s.

Third, Lonsdale Cup, Friday

By Matt Rennie

What to do with Gregory? He's starting to become a cliff horse for some and it's now over a year since his last win.

He's been frustrating, but all he does is stay and he picked up again to finish behind Vauban and Al Nayyir.

He finds two miles too fast, but didn't stay the two-and-a-half in the Ascot Gold Cup, so the Doncaster Cup next time could be tailor-made for him.

Second, 1m4f handicap, Friday

By Liam Headd

Drawn widest of all in stall 13, the Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old experienced a slow start when breaking under Oisin Murphy and had trailed the field large parts of the contest. when turning for home.

However, he stayed on well and would have taken Shadow Dance with a few more strides. A mile and a half looks his preferred trip and he’s one to keep on side for next time.

Second, Great Voltigeur, Wednesday

By Charlie Huggins

Ran an excellent race over a mile and a half for a second start in a row, beaten only a neck by his Irish Derby-winning stablemate Los Angeles. Just as he did on his previous appearance when second in the Grand Prix de Paris, Illinois stayed on well suggesting that the return to the same 1m6f trip as his Queen's Vase success will suit in next month's Betfred St Leger.

The son of Galileo shares 3-1 favouritism for the Doncaster Classic with the fellow Aidan O'Brien-trained Jan Brueghel, but I would be favouring the York runner-up to emulate Ballydoyle's most recent winners of the St Leger — Kew Gardens and Continuous — who contested the Great Voltigeur before victory on Town Moor.

