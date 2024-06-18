The fashion stakes

Michael Owen: on course for day one Credit: Edward Whitaker

Michael Owen is a familiar sight on the racecourse in his post-football days and has spoken to David Craig on Sky Sports Racing.

On the spectacle of Royal Ascot, Owen said: "This is the world championships of horseracing and it's not easy to have winners here. It's a big showcase event and a winner here is the equivalent of 20 winners elsewhere.

"Royal Ascot can put your name in lights and everyone wants to be competing at the top table – but it is really hard."

Owen nominated Watcha Matey , a 25-1 chance in the Britannia on Thursday, as Hugo Palmer's best chance.

The former England striker said: "He has won really well on both starts this season and looks progressive. He's one we're looking forward to."