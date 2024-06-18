- More
liveRoyal Ascot 2024: day one updates and market movers - King and Queen set to be in attendance
Summary
- The Queen Anne Stakes (2.30) kicks off Tuesday's day one card at Ascot
- Is Big Evs the real deal? He heads the betting for the King Charles III Stakes (3.45)
- 2,000 Guineas one-two Notable Speech and Rosallion clash in the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25)
- King and Queen attendance confirmed after carriage list is revealed
- Let us know who you fancy today by emailing us at liveblog@racingpost.com
The fashion stakes
Racegoers certainly like to dress up for the royal meeting – as can be seen from this shot that has been sent in by Ed Whitaker.
'Royal Ascot can put your name in lights'
Michael Owen is a familiar sight on the racecourse in his post-football days and has spoken to David Craig on Sky Sports Racing.
On the spectacle of Royal Ascot, Owen said: "This is the world championships of horseracing and it's not easy to have winners here. It's a big showcase event and a winner here is the equivalent of 20 winners elsewhere.
"Royal Ascot can put your name in lights and everyone wants to be competing at the top table – but it is really hard."
Owen nominated Watcha Matey, a 25-1 chance in the Britannia on Thursday, as Hugo Palmer's best chance.
The former England striker said: "He has won really well on both starts this season and looks progressive. He's one we're looking forward to."
International theme
Lee Mottershead has set the scene from the course for the opening day by focusing on the international challenge.
Lee spoke to Matt Hill, who will be commentating on the King Charles III Stakes featuring Asfoora for Australian radio, and Nick Luck, who is fronting NBC's coverage, about the importance of having runners from overseas at this international meeting, and its status in the sport.
Hill was full of positivity about British racing. He said: "We are not negative about British racing at all. We are the extreme opposite. I believe, and I'm pretty sure most Aussie racing people believe, that racing is done properly here and that your horses are the best."
Read the piece here.
A different experience
Frankie Dettori will be attending Royal Ascot as a racegoer this year having decided not to take up any rides.
Dettori bowed out of British racing on Qipco British Champions Day at Ascot in October and has been enjoying a successful stint in the US this year.
The popular Italian jockey enjoyed 81 winners at the meeting, a number that Ryan Moore could topple if he rides three winners this week. That seems highly likely given the strength of his rides.
Royals in attendance
The carriage list has been confirmed for this afternoon and the King and Queen will be in attendance.
They are joined by the Duke and Duchess of Wellington in the first carriage, while Princess Anne will be in the second carriage.
Ralph Beckett, who trains horses for the King and Queen, and his wife Izzi will make their way down the home straight in the fourth carriage.
Big-race disagreement
David Jennings stated the case for Henry Longfellow in the St James's Palace Stakes on our Good Morning Ascot show this morning.
DJ thinks the Ballydoyle colt "is going to be the outstanding three-year-old miler" this season and believes we should put a line through his defeat in France in what he described as a "messy" French 2,000 Guineas.
Johnny Dineen was having none of it. He said: "I don't fancy him at all. His two-year-old form is not that great and I didn't think he was that unlucky in France. I thought the French Guineas was an absolute donkey derby."
Who do you fancy in the St James's Palace? Email in your thoughts to liveblog@racingpost.com.
Today's top Royal Ascot offer
Heading to the track
Our award-winning photographer Ed Whitaker is on duty all week and has snapped racegoers making their way to the course up the punishing hill from Ascot train station.
Euro 2024 rolls on
There are only two Euro 2024 group games today (three a day was too much of a treat), with Portugal kicking off their campaign against Czech Republic at 8pm.
Turkey v Georgia is the first match at 5pm and our expert sport team have provided their punting pearls.
Find out our best bets for Turkey v Georgia and Portugal v Czech Republic.
The market movers
3.05 Yah Mo Be There 7-1 (from 9)
5.05 Nusret 8-1 (from 16), Divine Comedy 17-2 (from 16)
5.40 Mujtaba 14-1 (from 22)
6.15 Alsakib 7-1 (from 11)
Race of the week?
Tom Segal believes the St James's Palace Stakes (4.25) is the race of the week. It is hard to disagree.
Notable Speech has his first start since his Classic win in the 2,000 Guineas and takes on runner-up Rosallion, who has an Irish 2,000 Guineas win on his CV.
The French 2,000 Guineas winner Metropolitan is the 33-1 outsider, which is a great pointer to the strength of this Group 1. The Aidan O'Brien-trained Henry Longfellow was beaten for the first time in that race last month but there seems to be confidence behind him taking a big step forward.
Pricewise has provided a tip for the big race among his five day one fancies – members can read his selections here.
What possibly could be next?
ITV's day one coverage begins on the main channel at 1.30. The first six races are being shown on ITV and the concluding Copper Horse Handicap is televised on ITV4. Every race at the meeting is also shown on Sky Sports Racing.
Leading Aussie hope
There may not be as much international interest as we are used to at this year's Royal Ascot but we do have a leading Australian contender in the King Charles III Stakes (3.45) in Asfoora.
She is trainer Henry Dwyer's first runner at the big meeting and he is confident of a big run on the back of her Temple Stakes fourth at Haydock. He does, however, have slight concerns over the stiff finish catching out Oisin Murphy's mount.
Dwyer said in our preview: "I think she'll look the winner at some stage, maybe at the furlong marker, it's just that last little bit and how much she has in reserves if they go a really good gallop. I think she's better on a Flat track and just needs to find a bit in the last 50 yards. In my opinion she's probably the best horse in the race but I just don't think the track is 100 per cent suitable for her. I'm really confident she will run a good race and finish in the first three or four."
Big-price fancies in the Ascot Stakes
Chris Richards has been in touch with his day one fancies and I'm particularly in agreement with Chris on Wolferton (5.40) hope Israr.
His second to Passenger in the Ormonde at Chester last time reads well and he has to be a leading player. This is a Listed race in name, though, and there are several in there with chances.
Chris has also picked out a couple at huge prices in the Ascot Stakes (5.05) in 40-1 chance Get Shirty and 66-1 shot Nathanael Greene. Get Shirty is certainly interesting, having won a 1m6f handicap at this meeting two years ago. This is his first crack at 2m4f and he is very much back on a workable mark. Best of luck, Chris!
Gold Cup declarations revealed
Kyprios features in a ten-runner field for the Gold Cup (4.25), which is the feature race on Thursday.
His rivals include last year's Queen's Vase scorer Gregory and the dual-purpose Vauban, who landed the Copper Horse Handicap at this meeting last year.
Coltrane
Enemy
Kyprios
Prydwen
Sweet William
Trawlerman
Trueshan
Vauban
Gregory
Caius Chorister
Read our full story on the day three declarations here
Non-runners
There are two absentees on the opening day card.
Royal Scotsman, who was an interesting runner on the back of his recent Epsom win, is out of the opening Queen Anne Stakes with a bruised foot, while debut scorer Andesite misses the Coventry Stakes after being found to be injured in his box.
Quick ground for opening day
The going is now good to firm all over with good in places removed from the description following a dry night.
Ascot's clerk of the course Chris Stickels said on ITV: "The forecast has settled down a bit which has helped us relax a bit. I'm delighted with everything, we're in great shape and we've got ideal racing conditions. It's good to firm ground and we've been dry for the last 24 hours.
"Last week we were a mix of good and good to firm and forecast between 12-20mm but we ended up getting 6mm so it's been vastly different conditions to what we were expecting. We had to put 5mm of water on the straight in the morning and on the round course overnight. It's lovely ground."
Welcome to day one!
Day one at Royal Ascot has arrived and the meeting is typically starting with a cracking opening afternoon.
We have three Group 1s to savour, kicking off with a wide-open Queen Anne Stakes (2.30). The top 5f sprinters, including Big Evs and Regional, then take aim at the King Charles III Stakes (3.45).
2,000 Guineas one-two Notable Speech and Rosallion, who has since gone one better in the Irish equivalent, clash in a belting St James's Palace Stakes (4.25), while the two-year-olds are in action in the Coventry Stakes (3.05) and we have a couple of handicaps to get stuck into.
Who are your main fancies for day one? Let us know by emailing liveblog@racingpost.com.