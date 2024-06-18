Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

5.05: Nusret

Calculations for the Ascot Stakes usually start with Willie Mullins, last year being a rare occasion that one of his representatives failed to make a serious impact, so his unexposed five-year-old My Lyka goes straight on the shortlist. Zanndabad does too, after his fast-finishing third in the Chester Cup, and so does the hat-trick seeking Boher Road, but the most potent Irish challenger may well turn out to be Nusret, for whom a return to better ground looks ideal and the longer trip could unlock something special. While the British runners clearly have plenty on their hands, Divine Comedy scored so easily at Haydock that she is second on the list, with Pledgeofallegiance and Tenerife Sunshine also bringing potential as well as last-time-out wins.

Richard Austen

Nusret 17:05 Ascot Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Beverley

8.15: Makalu

They should go a decent gallop here which will be ideal for Makalu, who is taken to win his third race of the year. Last year's winner Josiebond is another likely to run well.

Colin Russell

Makalu 20:15 Beverley Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Brighton

8.00: Cloudy Rose

The two previous winners of this race, Largo Bay and Cloudy Rose, clash swords, and the latter can make it 4-7 over course and distance having looked a bit unlucky at Beverley last time. Possible front-runner Corporate Raider, who's having just his second run at beyond 1m2f, and The Conqueror are two more to consider.

Graham Wheldon

Cloudy Rose 20:00 Brighton Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb) Tnr: John Berry

Catterick

3.30: Lady Of The Garr

Several in-form or well-handicapped older horses are on show, with Birkenhead, Refuge, HighOpinion and Honour Your Dreams (second choice) all of some interest. Lady Of The Garr brings a different profile but her recent course-and-distance second offered hope of much better and she can make light of her small rise in the weights.

Paul Smith

Lady Of The Garr 15:30 Catterick Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Stratford

5.50: Zhang Fei

Climate Precedent starts off for Dan Skelton on a workable mark and can be dangerous if his wind surgery proves successful but there is more to come over hurdles from Zhang Fei, who was given a lot to do before keeping on for fifth on his recent handicap debut. City Roller is next on the list, ahead of recent Flat winner Lookingdandy.

Chris Wilson

Zhang Fei 17:50 Stratford Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

