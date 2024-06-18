Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:30 StratfordHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingNap of the day

Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Tuesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Ascot

5.05: Nusret

Calculations for the Ascot Stakes usually start with Willie Mullins, last year being a rare occasion that one of his representatives failed to make a serious impact, so his unexposed five-year-old My Lyka goes straight on the shortlist. Zanndabad does too, after his fast-finishing third in the Chester Cup, and so does the hat-trick seeking Boher Road, but the most potent Irish challenger may well turn out to be Nusret, for whom a return to better ground looks ideal and the longer trip could unlock something special. While the British runners clearly have plenty on their hands, Divine Comedy scored so easily at Haydock that she is second on the list, with Pledgeofallegiance and Tenerife Sunshine also bringing potential as well as last-time-out wins.
Richard Austen

Silk
Nusret17:05 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Beverley

8.15: Makalu

They should go a decent gallop here which will be ideal for Makalu, who is taken to win his third race of the year. Last year's winner Josiebond is another likely to run well.
Colin Russell

Silk
Makalu20:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Brighton

8.00: Cloudy Rose

The two previous winners of this race, Largo Bay and Cloudy Rose, clash swords, and the latter can make it 4-7 over course and distance having looked a bit unlucky at Beverley last time. Possible front-runner Corporate Raider, who's having just his second run at beyond 1m2f, and The Conqueror are two more to consider.
Graham Wheldon

Silk
Cloudy Rose20:00 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Gina Mangan (3lb)Tnr: John Berry

Catterick

3.30: Lady Of The Garr

Several in-form or well-handicapped older horses are on show, with Birkenhead, Refuge, HighOpinion and Honour Your Dreams (second choice) all of some interest. Lady Of The Garr brings a different profile but her recent course-and-distance second offered hope of much better and she can make light of her small rise in the weights.
Paul Smith

Silk
Lady Of The Garr15:30 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Connor Beasley Tnr: Tracy Waggott

Stratford

5.50: Zhang Fei

Climate Precedent starts off for Dan Skelton on a workable mark and can be dangerous if his wind surgery proves successful but there is more to come over hurdles from Zhang Fei, who was given a lot to do before keeping on for fifth on his recent handicap debut. City Roller is next on the list, ahead of recent Flat winner Lookingdandy.
Chris Wilson

Silk
Zhang Fei17:50 Stratford
View Racecard
Jky: Liam Harrison Tnr: Fergal O'Brien

Read more: 

Royal Ascot day 1 tips: six horses to back on Tuesday   

The Punt Acca: Lee Sharp's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Tuesday   

Fancy a Royal Ascot Lucky 15? Seven bookmaker representatives provide their selections for the four-horse bet 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inFree tips

Last updated

iconCopy
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers
more inFree tips
more inBetting offers