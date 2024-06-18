Confirmed runners and riders for the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on Thursday

Kyprios will face nine runners in Thursday's Gold Cup (4.25) at Royal Ascot with only stablemates Point Lonsdale and Tower of London removed at the declaration stage.

The six-year-old is bidding to become the first horse to reclaim Ascot's famous staying prize since Kayf Tara in 2000. The Aidan O'Brien-trained colt held off Mojo Star and Stradivarius to strike in 2022 but missed the race last year through injury.

He will be ridden by Ryan Moore, who has partnered him to his two victories in Ireland this season, and he is a 5-6 chance to strike on Thursday.

Point Lonsdale, a wide-margin winner of the Ormonde Stakes last month, was a 16-1 chance but also holds an entry in the Hardwicke Stakes on Saturday. Tower of London was 33-1 and could also appear this weekend.

Kyprios' opposition includes Gregory and Vauban , winners at the meeting last season, and Godolphin's Trawlerman who defeated him in the Long Distance Cup at Ascot on Champions Day in October.

Established stayer Trueshan was also declared while talented young jockey Benoit de la Sayette takes the ride on Caius Chorister .

Favourite Whistlejacket remains on course for the Norfolk Stakes (2.30) , while 10-1 shots Midnight Strike and Treasure Isle were not declared as they take up engagements in the Coventry and Windsor Castle respectively.

Godolphin's exciting prospect Diamond Rain features among a field of 13 in the Ribblesdale Stakes (3.45) .

Gold Cup confirmed runners and riders

Coltrane Oisin Murphy

Oisin Murphy Enemy Richard Kingscote

Richard Kingscote Kyprios Ryan Moore

Ryan Moore Prydwen Callum Shepherd

Callum Shepherd Sweet William Robert Havlin

Robert Havlin Trawlerman William Buick

William Buick Trueshan Hollie Doyle

Hollie Doyle Vauban Colin Keane

Colin Keane Gregory James Doyle

James Doyle Caius Chorister Benoit de la Sayette

