Turkey vs Georgia prediction, betting tips and odds + get £40 in free bets with Sky Bet

Where to watch Turkey vs Georgia

You can watch Turkey vs Georgia in Euro 2024 at 5pm on Tuesday, June 18, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Turkey

2pts 8-11 Betfair, Coral, Hills

The Fifa rankings say Turkey and common logic backs that up. This is a big day for Georgia but everything points to a classy young Turkish outfit putting them in their place.

Turkey vs Georgia odds

Turkey 8-11

Georgia 9-2

Draw 13-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Turkey vs Georgia predictions

Georgia are set to add their name to the rich history of the European Championship as the latest tournament debutants, but their grand entrance might not go quite according to plan.

If national pride and naive passion count for anything then this fledgling former Eastern Bloc state has every reason to feel optimistic for a Group F opener against Turkey in Dortmund.

However, it's the likely gulf in class between Willy Sagnol's men and the rest which will be more of a factor for punters weighing up the likely outcomes of their three group-stage encounters.

And the likely outcome of this shootout against an opponent ranked 35 places above them is a win for Turkey.

It has to be said, the Turks have not always been impressive. Anyone mulling over this fixture at the turn of the year, just after new Crescent-Stars boss Vincenzo Montella had masterminded a critical 1-0 win in Croatia in qualifying and a joyous 3-2 win in Germany in a friendly, would probably have been all over the Turks - and not at odds of 8-11.

Since then they have gone five without a win, all played away from home and a couple of which were draws, in Wales and Italy. It was the 6-1 thumping in Austria that was truly chastening yet the mood in the camp is positive.

Arriving at the Euros under the radar - unlike three years ago when they were quietly fancied and ritually humiliated, losing all three of their group games - Montella has binned plenty of the old guard while retaining key stalwarts such as Inter Milan's Hakan Calhanoglu.

But there is also a vibrant, youthful look in key attacking areas with Real Madrid's Arda Guler and Juventus' Kenen Yildaz - both 19 - among a stack of young talents.

Without over-stating the promise - because that's been done before and usually ends embarrassingly - the Turks have good grounds for feeling upbeat.

Georgia have their own star of note in Khvicah Kvaratskhelia, although looking a million dollars in a Napoli side full of world-class talents is very different from looking more than a fiver and loose change in a Georgia side culled from lower leagues and second division teams.

This is a side who were battered 7-1 by Spain in qualifying, finished fourth in their group 11 points adrift of second-placed Scotland, and needed a back-door route into to Germany via the play-offs and a win over Luxembourg and shootout success over Greece.

Those stats are nothing special and if the formbook stands up and the Turks actually believe in themselves for once, they should win this comfortably.

Key stat

Georgia qualified for the Euros despite winning just three of ten of their qualifying matches.

Turkey vs Georgia team news

Turkey

Key absentees for Turkey include Caglar Soyuncu and Enes Unal, both injured.

Georgia

Veteran midfielder Jaba Kankava declined to join the squad. Key defender Solomon Kirkvelia and midfielder Otar Kiteishvili are doubts.

Probable teams

Turkey (4-2-3-1): Gunok; Muldur, Ayhan, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Calhanoglu, Yuksek; Guler, Yildiz, Kahveci; Yilmaz.

Georgia (3-5-2): Mamardashvili; Lochoshvili, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze.

Inside info

Turkey

Star man Hakan Calhanoglu

Top scorer Baris Yilmaz

Penalty taker Hakan Calhanoglu

Card magnet Kaan Ayhan

Assist ace Arda Guler

Set-piece aerial threat Abdulkerim Bardakci

Georgia

Star man Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Top scorer Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Penalty taker Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Card magnet Guram Kashia

Assist ace Giorgi Chakvetadze

Set-piece aerial threat Luka Lochoshvili

Match info

Fifa rankings

Turkey (40), Georgia (75)

Venue

Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund

Weather

Thundery showers, 19C

Turkey vs Georgia bet builder predictions

Turkey to have five or more shots on Target

Turkey averaged 5.7 shots per game on target in qualifying so can get up to that mark at the very least.

Hakan Calhanoglu to have a shot on target

That the Inter Milan ace takes penalties is a plus though he should be getting forward as well to try his luck from range.

Over 29.5 booking points

Yellows haven't gone through the roof in this tournament but Turkey averaged 3.4 in qualifying, Georgia 2.8.

Price guide 3-1

