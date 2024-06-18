Racing Post logo
Good Morning Royal Ascot

Watch: live Royal Ascot day one preview show with David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Matty Williams

Join David Jennings, Johnny Dineen, Paul Kealy and Matty Williams as they provide their best horse racing tips for day one of the 2024 Royal Ascot festival! Sponsored by @paddypower.

Featuring the best tips, insights and analysis for the Queen Anne Stakes, King Charles III Stakes, St James's Palace Stakes and plenty more.

Read this next:

Confirmed runners and riders for the three Group 1 races on the opening day of Royal Ascot 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

