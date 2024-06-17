Portugal vs Czech Republic prediction, betting tips and odds: plus get £40 in free bets with Betfair

Betfair are offering £40 in free bets when you bet on Portugal vs Czech Republic. You can grab your free bets here .

Where to watch Portugal vs Czech Republic

You can watch Portugal vs Czech Republic in the Euro 2024 Group F match at 8pm on Tuesday, June 18, live on BBC One

Match prediction & best bet

Portugal to win and under 3.5 goals

1pt 5-4 BoyleSports

Portugal made winning starts at Euro 2020 and the 2022 World Cup and they should be too strong for the Czech Republic, who finished as runners-up to Albania in qualifying.

Portugal vs Czech Republic odds

Portugal 1-2

Czech Republic 11-2

Draw 17-5

Odds correct at time of publishing

Portugal vs Czech Republic predictions

Portugal are the last of the heavyweight teams to enter the fray at Euro 2024 and they can hit the ground running.

From the outset Roberto Martinez's fancied side were among a group of five nations – alongside England, France, Germany and Spain – quoted at single figure odds to lift the trophy.

And high expectations seem fully justified after Portugal became the only side to maintain a 100 per cent record throughout qualification.

They coasted through Group J with ten victories and have a great opportunity to ease their way into Euro 2024 after landing what appears to be a favourable draw.

Portugal's most recent tussles with the Czech Republic came in the 2022 Nations League and they were fairly one-sided affairs with the Iberians winning 2-0 in Lisbon and 4-0 in Prague.

The Czechs would hope to have learned from those experiences and they approach the Euros in a confident frame of mind after reeling off five straight victories for the first time since 2007.

Short-term progress seems to have been made under head coach Ivan Hasek, who was appointed as Jaroslav Silhavy's successor at the end of Euro 2024 qualifying.

Hasek has presided over a string of friendly successes, including an eye-catching 2-1 victory away to Norway, and will be hoping to match or perhaps improve on the Czechs run to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020.

However, there are question marks over the quality and depth of his squad which features 16 domestic-based players.

Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick starred for them at Euro 2021 with five goals, but he failed to notch in qualifying and there was a heavy reliance on defence as they kept four clean sheets in the eight games.

The Czechs advanced as Group E runners-up, above inconsistent Poland but below Albania, who held them to a 1-1 draw in Prague and defeated them 3-0 in Tirana.

It was a soft-looking section that might not have prepared them properly for the tougher tests in store this summer.

Czech Republic will be looking to pick up points in their second and third matches against Georgia and Turkey, but anything taken against Portugal would be something of a bonus.

Portugal head coach Martinez has a bit to prove after presiding over Belgium's disappointing 2022 World Cup campaign, but he quickly landed another plum job and seems to have a better handle on what makes his current team tick.

Martinez values experience highly and has kept faith with 41-year-old defender Pepe and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who bagged ten goals in qualifying.

It is questionable whether the veteran duo will be a help or a hindrance over the next few weeks, but Portugal have an array of talented players in all positions and they should at least get off to a winning start.

Key stat

Portugal have won their last ten competitive games

Portugal vs Czech Republic team news

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to lead the line at his sixth European Championship and veteran defender Pepe is expected to line up alongside Ruben Dias.

Czech Republic

Midfielder Michal Sadilek had to withdraw from the squad due to an injury sustained while riding a bike.

Probable teams

Portugal (4-2-3-1): Costa; Cancelo, Pepe, Dias, Mendes; Palhinha, Vitinha; Leao, Fernandes, B Silva; Ronaldo.

Czech Republic (3-5-2): Stanek; Holes, Hranac, Krejci; Coufal, Soucek, Provod, Barak, D Jurasek; Kuchta, Schick.

Inside info

Portugal

Star man Bruno Fernandes

Top scorer Cristiano Ronaldo

Penalty taker Cristiano Ronaldo

Card magnet Joao Palhinha

Assist ace Bruno Fernandes

Set-piece aerial threat Cristiano Ronaldo

Czech Republic

Star man Patrik Schick

Top scorer Patrik Schick

Penalty taker Patrik Schick

Card magnet Tomas Soucek

Assist ace Antonin Barak

Set-piece aerial threat Tomas Soucek

Match info

Fifa rankings

Portugal 6, Czech Republic 36

Venue

Red Bull Arena, Leipzig

Weather

Mainly dry and warm, 25C.

Portugal vs Czech Republic b et builder predictions

Portugal to win

Portugal maintained the only 100 per cent record in qualifying and they can ease to victory over the Czechs.

Both teams to score - no

Czech Republic failed to score in a pair of Nations League defeats to Portugal in 2022 and they may fire blanks in Leipzig.

Joao Palhinha to be carded

The tough tackling Portugal midfielder was booked 13 times in the Premier League this season and he could collect an early caution at Euro 2024.

Pays out at 10-1 with Paddy Power

