'Sometimes I have to pinch myself' - Charyn surges home under Silvestre de Sousa to land Queen Anne at Royal Ascot

Charyn got favourite backers off to a winning start at Royal Ascot with a hard-fought victory over Docklands in the Queen Anne Stakes.

The 100-30 shot was held in a prominent position by Silvestre de Sousa in a group on the stands' side before being delivered with his winning run two furlongs out. He stayed on well to hold off Docklands with Maljoom taking third.

It is a first Group 1 victory for Nurlan Bizakov's colt, who arrived off the back of a promising second in the Lockinge Stakes last month.

Victory was a second top-level winner for De Sousa and trainer Roger Varian this year after the duo teamed up with surprise 1,000 Guineas winner Elmalka in May.

De Sousa told ITV: "Wow, it's amazing. Roger had a lot of belief in this horse and so did I. What I did there was very little, I just sat there and waited for the right moment but he won quite nicely. He's such a gentleman and you just have to ask him the question."

De Sousa's success comes after a tricky time for the three-time champion jockey. He completed a 10-month suspension for a betting charge while riding in Hong Kong in March.

Silvestre De Sousa and owner Nurlan Bizakov (left) celebrate Charyn's win in the Queen Anne Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

He added: "Sometimes I have to pinch myself but I keep working hard and try to achieve new things."

Newmarket-based Varian was winning his 13th race at Royal Ascot but it was a first strike at the highest level.

He told ITV: "It doesn't get any better, a Group 1 at Royal Ascot and in the first race of the meeting. I'm so delighted and for his owner Nurlan Bizakov, who has invested so much in the game and supported me for a number of years. For him, I'm so pleased and he's building a great operation.

"For my team I'm delighted, everyone works so hard at home. It's a big day and we'll enjoy it.

"You have to say he's improved as he's got older. He ran some fine races in defeat last season and he wasn't disgracing himself at the top table. He's found another level of form this year and his run in the Lockinge last time out was an outstanding run. He's confirmed that today so I'm thrilled."

Paddy Power cut Charyn to 4-1 (from 10) to follow up his win in the Sussex Stakes at Glorious Goodwood next month.

It proved a muddling race with the well-fancied Facteur Cheval and Big Rock, both travelling over from France, racing on the far side but they dropped away finishing sixth and tenth respectively. Poker Face was pulled up.

