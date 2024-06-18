'He's never let me down' - Rosallion and Sean Levey roar home to run down Henry Longfellow in St James's Palace Stakes

Rosallion ran down Henry Longfellow in the final yards to win the St James's Palace Stakes after a brave ride down the inside for much of the race by jockey Sean Levey. Metropolitan finished third.

Many had expected the St James’s Palace Stakes to be the race of the week with the winners of the 2,000 Guineas, Irish 2,000 Guineas and Poule d’Essai des Poulains all lining up, and it did not disappoint.

The race was controlled from the front by the Aidan O’Brien-trained pair of Unquestionable, who led on the rail, and Henry Longfellow, who was parked on his stablemate’s quarters on the outside.

Metropolitan, the Poulains winner, tucked in behind the leaders, with Rosallion further back tight on the rail and Notable Speech near enough last in the Godolphin blue.

Turning for home, Unquestionable kicked up the pace and provided a perfect lead in for Henry Longfellow. William Buick opted to switch wide from the rear on 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech but Sean Levey sat and waited, hoping for a gap, on Rosallion.

Levey’s luck was in. The field broke apart entering the final furlong and a half and Rosallion unleashed his powerful turn of foot. While Henry Longfellow held the advantage for most of the straight, it appeared inevitable that he would be run down, and it proved to be the case.

Rosallion (centre) fends off Henry Longfellow to win the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Levey said: "I knew it was going to be a bit tactical. He had to be good today and I just knew the stiff track would suit me, and boy was he good. He travelled so well and he picked up strongly – when he has something to aim at he tries.

"I'm hoping one day they go a really good gallop and he gets to show his true potential because at the moment he’s shown how versatile he is."

Richard Hannon, who trains Rosallion for owner-breeder Sheikh Mohammed Obaid, was winning the St James's Palace Stakes for a second time, but was overcome by the performance of the winner.

"We’ve always thought he was an extremely good horse, and he’s proved it before this. I’m just delighted," Hannon said, before briefly stopping to recompose himself. "I always thought he was going very well and we gave Sean a blank canvas to do what he thought was right. I love being a part of these races but winning them is very hard.

"Quite often you call these horses something that they’re not because you want them to be the best horse you’ve trained, and you’re disappointed. He’s never let me down."

