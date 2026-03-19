They were all in action at the Cheltenham Festival - so who are Britain's best Grand National hopes?

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There has been only one British-trained winner of the Randox Grand National in the last seven runnings.

Britain boasts a strong challenge for next month's big race, with several horses prominent in the ante-post market having recently run at the Cheltenham Festival. These are some of the main hopes for the home team.

Trainer: Rebecca Curtis

Odds: 20-1

Can Haiti Couleurs land another National? Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Rebecca Curtis's stable star has Irish and Welsh Nationals wins on his CV and could be well suited to this unique test.

The nine-year-old was fancied for the Gold Cup and sent off 6-1 under regular rider Sean Bowen. He took an early lead but weakened quickly before two out once headed and was eventually pulled up.

Haiti Couleurs will have to bounce back quickly for the Aintree showpiece, but Curtis has stated her intention to run him if he is back in good form. He has been allotted 11st 10lb but defied 11st 13lb in the Welsh National so is well able to carry a big weight.

Trainers: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero

Odds: 12-1

Iroko was fourth in the Grand National last season Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Last year's Grand National fourth Iroko is another who will need to return to top form after a below-par effort at the Cheltenham Festival.

Iroko lost his position in the back straight in the Ultima and failed to land a telling blow on the principals, finishing a distant tenth.

It has since been reported that he scoped dirty after the race, so if back on song, Iroko could well be a player despite being off a 5lb higher mark than his promising first run in the race.

Trainers: Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero

Odds: 12-1

Jagwar: remains unexposed over staying trips Credit: John Grossick Racing

Last season's Plate winner Jagwar has continued his progression over fences this season.

Owned by JP McManus like Iroko, Jagwar has form figures of 322 in three runs at Cheltenham this campaign, including a runner-up effort to another McManus horse in Johnnywho in the Ultima at the festival.

The seven-year-old recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 162 on his first try at 3m-plus last week and rates an interesting contender with the potential for further improvement off a nice weight of 10st 10lb.

Trainers: Jonjo and AJ O'Neill

Odds: 16-1

Johnnywho caused an 18-1 shock in the Ultima Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Johnnywho beat Jagwar by half a length on his first start since wind surgery and sporting first-time cheekpieces in the Ultima.

The nine-year-old finished fifth in the Irish National behind Haiti Couleurs last season and does have experience of the National fences, having filled the same spot in the Grand Sefton in November.

Johnnywho is bred to stay, has a lightly raced profile for his age and is 6lb well in for the National after his Ultima success.

Trainer: Venetia Williams

Odds: 100-1

Venetia Williams on the hunt for another Grand National with L'Homme Presse Credit: Edward Whitaker

Don’t let the triple-figure odds put you off this veteran. Mon Mome became the longest-priced winner of the Aintree marathon in 42 years when he won for Venetia Williams in 2009.

Last season's Cotswold Chase winner put in solid efforts to finish second in three starts before the Gold Cup last week. He raced in midfield in the festival highlight before dropping to the rear on the final circuit, but stayed on well in the straight to finish fifth.

L'Homme Presse was far from disgraced in the Gold Cup and still retains enough ability to make him of each-way interest at a massive price.

Trainer: Dan Skelton

Odds: 25-1

Panic Attack: arrives in the form of her life Credit: Getty Images

Panic Attack is having the best season of her career, racking up wins in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, the Coral Gold Cup and a Listed mares’ chase at Newbury.

She stepped down to 2m4½f for the Mares' Chase at Cheltenham, but she ultimately couldn’t catch the winner Dinoblue or the runner-up Only By Night, and longer trips seem more suitable for her.

Owned by Bryan Drew, the ten-year-old jumps well and the fences shouldn’t pose an issue, but a mare hasn’t won the race since Nickel Coin in 1951, although Magic Of Light finished second in 2019.

Randox Grand National (Aintree, April 11)

Paddy Power: 10 Grangeclare West, I Am Maximus, Iroko, 12 Jagwar, 16 Haiti Couleurs, Johnnywho, Monty’s Star, Panic Attack, 20 Captain Cody, Nick Rockett, Oscars Brother, Spillane’s Tower, 25 Favori De Champdou, Gerri Colombe, Now Is The Hour, Stellar Story, 33 Final Orders, Gorgeous Tom, Lecky Watson, 40 bar.

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