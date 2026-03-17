Gavin Sheehan and JJ Slevin to miss some of Grand National meeting after handed 14-day whip bans for winning Cheltenham rides

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Gavin Sheehan and JJ Slevin, who enjoyed Grade 1 success at last week's Cheltenham Festival, have both been handed 14-day suspensions by the whip review committee and will miss some of Aintree's Grand National meeting.

Sheehan was found to have used his whip twice above the permitted level of seven when partnering Johnny's Jury to victory for Jamie Snowden in the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle.

As the race is a Class 1, his suspension was doubled from seven days to 14, and his ban will run from Tuesday, March 31 to Thursday, April 2, and then from Saturday, April 4 to Tuesday, April 14.

However, with jockeys able to apply to have their suspensions aligned with the date of the offence rather than the hearing, Sheehan will have the option to miss the first two days of the Grand National meeting, which takes place between April 9-11, rather than all three.

Slevin, who rode Home By The Lee to a surprise success in the Grade 1 Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, is in a similar position after using his whip nine times, two more than allowed, from turning into the home straight. If he decides to move his penalty, he will miss only the first day at Aintree.

The suspensions come just days after Charlie Deutsch was handed a 14-day ban , ruling him out of the first two days of the same fixture.

Patrick Mullins and Shane Cotter were both given eight-day suspensions after being found to have used the whip eight times, one above the permitted level, when fighting out the finish to last week's Fulke Walwyn Kim Muir Challenge Cup.

They will both miss the Randox Foxhunters' Open Hunters' Chase on day one of the Aintree meeting on April 9.

Read this next:

Charlie Deutsch to miss first two days of Aintree for breaching whip rules at Cheltenham - plus top Flat rider to miss the Lincoln

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning