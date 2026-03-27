Grand National jockey bookings: what we know so far, the rides up for grabs and the dilemmas some are facing

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There is just over a fortnight to go until the Randox Grand National at Aintree on April 11, one of the highlights of the jump racing calendar. So, what are the jockey bookings for the big race so far and the potential rides up for grabs?

The regular riders

It was revealed this week that Jonjo O’Neill Jr will be maintaining the partnership with last year’s fourth Iroko , with Mark Walsh partnering his Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained stablemate Jagwar .

Fresh from Ultima success at the Cheltenham Festival, Richie McLernon is expected to keep the ride on Johnnywho , while Oscars Brother , another Grand National entry for JP McManus, is the regular mount of Daniel King, the brother of trainer Connor.

The Olly Murphy-trained Resplendent Grey was scratched from the Grand National this week, paving the way for champion jockey Sean Bowen to ride Haiti Couleurs , having already won the Irish and Welsh National on the Rebecca Curtis-trained staying chaser.

Nick Rockett: Grand National winner under Patrick Mullins last year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Charlie Deutsch misses the first two days of Aintree’s big meeting due to a whip suspension but will be back in time to ride L’Homme Presse , who finished fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Nick Rockett has to be Patrick Mullins’ permanent ride after last year’s National success, while John Shinnick is the regular rider of Answer To Kayf , Harry Skelton will be aboard Panic Attack , who is now guaranteed a run, and Beau Morgan will partner Twig if he makes the cut.

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The Willie Mullins contingent

Willie Mullins has nine horses guaranteed a run in the National – so who will his number one jockey Paul Townend ride?

It is expected the top rider will be aboard I Am Maximus , who he won the Grand National on in 2024 and who heads this year’s betting at 9-1 having finished second in last year’s running.

That is not a total foregone conclusion though. Townend also won the Bobbyjo Chase on Grangeclare West at Fairyhouse last month and he is third in the betting at 11-1. He finished third in last year’s National under Brian Hayes, who rode the Cheveley Park Stud-owned chaser in seven consecutive races before the Bobbyjo Chase and potentially could be back aboard if Townend does stick with I Am Maximus.

I Am Maximus: won the 2024 Grand National under Paul Townend and finished second last year Credit: Michael Steele

Sean O’Keeffe is the regular rider of Lecky Watson and Danny Mullins has partnered Spanish Harlem on three of his last four starts, including when winning the Kerry National at Listowel in September.

It remains to be seen whether Harry Cobden will be riding for his boss-to-be McManus, but if he is not, the 2023-24 champion jockey could partner Captain Cody , who he won the Scottish National on to aid Mullins’ British title success last season.

Green and gold jockeys

We have Iroko and Jagwar squared off – and think we know who will ride Oscars Brother, Johnnywho and I Am Maximus – but it is less clear who will be aboard the other two McManus contenders who could complete his seven-strong squad.

Jimmy Mangan confirmed on Thursday that Spillane’s Tower is on course for the £1 million race but no rider had yet been booked for the eight-year-old, who is a best-price 33-1 with bet365.

Spillanes Tower: no National jockey booking confirmed for the Cotswold Chase winner Credit: John Grossick Racing

Jack Kennedy won the Cotswold Chase on Spillane’s Tower when he was last in action at the end of January but will likely be riding for Gordon Elliott, who has seven remaining entries. Walsh and Kennedy are the only two riders to have partnered Spillane’s Tower over fences, although Cobden was booked for the ride in the Cheltenham Gold Cup only for his mount to be withdrawn on the day due to the ground.

The ride on Perceval Legallois could also be up for grabs. He is one of three intended runners for Gavin Cromwell, with stablemates Final Orders and Now Is The Hour shorter in the betting. Sean Flanagan rode Perceval Legallois for the first time on his last start when fourth in the New Year’s Day Chase at Tramore.

The jockey conundrums

Darragh O’Keeffe could well face a National dilemma, with Henry de Bromhead responsible for 20-1 shot Monty’s Star and 25-1 chance Gorgeous Tom .

Monty’s Star, who was fourth in last season’s Gold Cup, has been ridden by O’Keeffe on his last two outings and will be having just his second run in a handicap, while O’Keeffe has been aboard Gorgeous Tom for 14 of his 15 starts.

Monty's Star: classy chaser is an intriguing contender for Henry de Bromhead Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede are without a Grand National entry so their retained rider JJ Slevin could have the pick of two Joseph O’Brien-trained horses in Banbridge and Jordans .

The former has been ridden by Sean Bowen – expected to be aboard Haiti Couleurs – on his last two starts but has won two Grade 1s under Slevin, who last rode Jordans to finish second in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase at this meeting last year.

Randox Grand National (4.00 Aintree, April 11)

bet365: 15-2 I Am Maximus, 10 Grangeclare West, Jagwar, 12 Haiti Couleurs, Iroko, 16 Johnnywho, Oscars Brother, 20 Gerri Colombe, Monty's Star, Nick Rockett, 22 Panic Attack, 25 bar.

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