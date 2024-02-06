Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National

Irish stables dominated the entry for this year's Randox Grand National on Tuesday, putting a record total of 61 horses in the race.

That beats the previous best of 54, set last year when Ireland provided 25 of the 39 runners on the day. It represents 65 per cent of the total entry, compared to 41 per cent just three years ago.

Corach Rambler ended a run of five Irish winners in six seasons when coming out on top in 2023 for Lucinda Russell, who was landing the £1 million race for the second time since 2017.

Last year's winner is among 94 horses entered for Aintree this time, an increase of nine on last year's initial field.

Noble Yeats, who won in 2022 and finished fourth last year, is also engaged again as is Vanillier, the runner-up 12 months ago.

Fresh from winning all eight Grade 1 races at the Dublin Racing Festival, Willie Mullins has made 13 entries for a race he won with Hedgehunter in 2005.

His potential team includes Cotswold Chase winner Capodanno and Meetingofthewaters , who won the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December.

However, that is dwarfed by a 26-stong entry for Gordon Elliott , which beats the record total of 22 he put in the National in 2019.

He has landed the race with Silver Birch and Tiger Roll (twice) and will bid to emulate George Dockeray, Fred Rimell and Ginger McCain by training four winners.

Tiger Roll (left): won the Grand National twice for Gordon Elliott Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

His entries include Cheltenham Gold Cup possible Conflated and Troytown Chase winner Coko Beach , who finished second in the Becher Chase over the National fences last December.

It costs £950 to enter for the National and a further £3,900 if the horse is left in at the two scratchings stages and confirmed five days before the race on April 13.

To be eligible, a horse must have run in at least six chases (including one this season), must have been placed in a chase over 2m7½f or further and be allotted a rating of 130 or more by the BHA handicapper.

The maximum field has been cut to 34 from 40 this year, one of the changes made "in order to better protect the welfare of racehorses and jockeys".

The weights for the 4m2½f contest will be unveiled at a ceremony in Liverpool a fortnight today.

Willie Mullins entries:

Adamantly Chosen, Asterion Forlonge, Bronn, Capodanno, Classic Getaway, Glengouly, I Am Maximus, James du Berlais, Janidil, Meetingofthewaters, Mr Incredible, Ontheropes, Stattler

Gordon Elliott entries:

Ash Tree Meadow, Battleoverdoyen, Chemical Energy, Coko Beach, Conflated, Delta Work, Diol Ker, Dunboyne, Embittered, Fakir D'Alene, Farouk D'Alene, Favori De Champdou, Frontal Assault, Fury Road, Galvin, Gevrey, Minella Crooner, Riaan, Royal Thief, Run Wild Fred, Salvador Ziggy, Samcro, So des Flos, The Goffer, Tullybeg, Where It All Began

Randox Grand National (Aintree, April 13)

Coral: 12 Corach Rambler, 16 Capodanno, Mahler Mission, Panda Boy, Vanillier, 20 Ain’t That A Shame, Kitty’s Light, Monbeg Genius, Noble Yeats, 25 Galia Des Liteaux, Hewick, I Am Maximus, Meetingofthewaters, Nassalam, 33 Bar

