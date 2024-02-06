'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph
Corach Rambler's Aintree rivals were warned that last year's winner "is coming alive", as entries for the Randox Grand National closed on Tuesday.
A total of 94 horses featured in the £1 million showpiece at the noon deadline, including a record 61 from Ireland, but confidence is growing Corach Rambler is returning to the form he showed when winning the race in smooth style last April to give Lucinda Russell her second success in six years.
The ten-year-old tends to come to himself in the spring and has won the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in the last two seasons.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 6 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:29, 6 February 2024
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance
- 'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend
- Keith Melrose's surprising Grand National entrants and notable omissions - including a Gavin Cromwell dark horse
- Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance
- 'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend
- Keith Melrose's surprising Grand National entrants and notable omissions - including a Gavin Cromwell dark horse
- Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National