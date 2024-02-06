'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph

Corach Rambler 's Aintree rivals were warned that last year's winner "is coming alive", as entries for the Randox Grand National closed on Tuesday.

A total of 94 horses featured in the £1 million showpiece at the noon deadline, including a record 61 from Ireland, but confidence is growing Corach Rambler is returning to the form he showed when winning the race in smooth style last April to give Lucinda Russell her second success in six years.

The ten-year-old tends to come to himself in the spring and has won the Ultima Handicap Chase at the Cheltenham Festival in the last two seasons.