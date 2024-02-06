'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend
It is easy to cast the Grand National picture in the typical terms of Britain versus Ireland. Yet issues specific to the National means the tension starts a little bit upwind from there.
With the field size reduced by 15 per cent this year, more than ever the Grand National is a race for good horses. It is thus a race for those who own good horses, and are willing to pitch them into Aintree's demanding arena. From that starting point, dominance by Ireland's superowners and supertrainers is inevitable.
What is disappointing is the entry list implies that British trainers have anticipated the tidal wave. If there were a literal tidal wave on the eve of the race, keeping the Irish-trained runners at home, the British cohort could not fill the new field limit of 34.
Published on 6 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 16:45, 6 February 2024
- Keith Melrose's surprising Grand National entrants and notable omissions - including a Gavin Cromwell dark horse
- Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National
- 'We probably haven't seen the best of him' - Grand National winning trainer Martin Brassil planning strong Aintree assault
- The next Noble Yeats? Willie Mullins and Paul Byrne plotting same route from Wetherby to Aintree with smart novice
- Was there a Grand National winner lurking in the Coral Gold Cup? Our experts all agree on one horse
