'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
Gordon Elliott can make history in the 2024 Randox Grand National by joining George Dockeray, Fred Rimell and Ginger McCain at the top of the roll of honour with four wins in the race, and the trainer expects to field his biggest ever team for the Aintree showpiece in April.
There were eyebrows raised when Elliott entered 19 horses for the National back in 2019, among them the two-time winner Tiger Roll of course, but this time he is responsible for a staggering 26 of the 94 entries.
Delta Work, Coko Beach and Conflated are his three shortest prices in the ante-post market and the intention is for all three to turn up on the day provided they show their wellbeing at Cheltenham beforehand.
Published on 6 February 2024inIreland
Last updated 19:46, 6 February 2024
