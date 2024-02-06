41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance
There may be fewer places available this year but that has clearly not put people off trying to get into the Randox Grand National.
The maximum field for the race has been reduced from 40 to 34, one of a number of safety measures alongside other changes such as moving the first fence closer to the start and bringing forward the off time. It was announced on Tuesday that the race will start at 4pm.
However, the £1million race attracted 94 entries on Tuesday, which was up nine on last year.
Published on 6 February 2024inGrand National festival
Last updated 19:28, 6 February 2024
- 'The 26 entries are for 14 different owners' - Gordon Elliott could field biggest ever Grand National team
- 'He's coming alive' - Corach Rambler camp confident of bold showing in bid for repeat Grand National triumph
- 'Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott can run them out of town' - the latest worrying Grand National trend
- Keith Melrose's surprising Grand National entrants and notable omissions - including a Gavin Cromwell dark horse
- Record 61 Irish-trained runners dominate as 94 entries are revealed for the 2024 Randox Grand National
