41 per cent of entries to 64 per cent in three years: the numbers behind Ireland's increasing Grand National dominance

There may be fewer places available this year but that has clearly not put people off trying to get into the Randox Grand National .

The maximum field for the race has been reduced from 40 to 34, one of a number of safety measures alongside other changes such as moving the first fence closer to the start and bringing forward the off time. It was announced on Tuesday that the race will start at 4pm.

However, the £1million race attracted 94 entries on Tuesday, which was up nine on last year.