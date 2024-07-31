'We can't give him away' - Speech on the slide

Notable Speech: drifting in Sussex market Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

There is no sign of Notable Speech attracting support for the Qatar Sussex Stakes any time soon.

He is as big as 11-4 with some firms, having been 7-4 yesterday evening, with punters expecting the St James's Palace form with Henry Longfellow to be confirmed.

William Hill are a best-priced 5-4 with Henry Longfellow and are offering 5-2 about Notable Speech.

Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: "While it's a shame Rosallion couldn't make the Sussex, we're still set for quite the clash on the Downs. Despite Notable Speech's status as the 2,000 Guineas winner, we can't give him away, now drifting out all the way from 6-4 to 5-2.

"It's all about Henry Longfellow here, whose price of 6-4 has dried up, and is now a 5-4 shot."

Facteur Cheval, who bids to bounce back from his sixth in the Queen Anne, is 11-2 with William Hill, while Maljoom is appealing to some punters. He is 6-1 with the same firm (from 7).