Glorious Goodwood: Sussex Stakes contender Notable Speech on the drift - plus day two updates, market movers, non-runners and tips
'We can't give him away' - Speech on the slide
There is no sign of Notable Speech attracting support for the Qatar Sussex Stakes any time soon.
He is as big as 11-4 with some firms, having been 7-4 yesterday evening, with punters expecting the St James's Palace form with Henry Longfellow to be confirmed.
William Hill are a best-priced 5-4 with Henry Longfellow and are offering 5-2 about Notable Speech.
Lee Phelps, spokesperson for William Hill, said: "While it's a shame Rosallion couldn't make the Sussex, we're still set for quite the clash on the Downs. Despite Notable Speech's status as the 2,000 Guineas winner, we can't give him away, now drifting out all the way from 6-4 to 5-2.
"It's all about Henry Longfellow here, whose price of 6-4 has dried up, and is now a 5-4 shot."
Facteur Cheval, who bids to bounce back from his sixth in the Queen Anne, is 11-2 with William Hill, while Maljoom is appealing to some punters. He is 6-1 with the same firm (from 7).
Happy memories of popular ace Pilsudski
By Lee Mottershead, live at Goodwood
It's 29 years since my favourite running of the Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap (1.50).
Now, truth be told, it would be neater if this was the 30th anniversary of my favourite running, but I can't sit here and wait 12 months until the right time comes along. As such, and with no apologies, I'm telling you now.
Back in 1995, it wasn't the Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap, for this was before the time when bookmakers asked customers to do any sort of shaking before placing a bet. Instead, it was the Tote Gold Trophy, run at 4.15 and broadcast on BBC2 prior to a repeat of a film called Young Maverick at 4.30. Viewers who stuck with BBC2 would later have seen an edition of Delia Smith's Summer Collection in which Delia prepared a salad with a herb and caper vinaigrette and rosti crab cakes served with pickled limes. I was probably one of those watching.
Anyway, I digress.
The Tote Gold Trophy had its best ever winner in 1995. Pilsudski was sent off at 11-2, which was a huge price given he had won a valuable handicap at Newmarket's July festival two weeks earlier. (To be fair, that's serious after-timing).
In the hands of Walter Swinburn, Pilsudski led over a furlong home and battled to a neck defeat of the Frankie Dettori-ridden Rokeby Bowl. He then became the textbook example of a Sir Michael Stoute late developer, winning (in chronological order) the Grosser Preis von Baden, Breeders' Cup Turf, Eclipse, Irish Champion Stakes, Champion Stakes and Japan Cup. He also finished second in two Arcs and a King George.
With the very greatest respect to Coral, their Daily Shaker and the runners in this year's race, there will be nothing to rival Pilsudski.
Galway highlight
It's day three of the Galway festival with the tote Galway Plate (7.10) taking centre stage this evening.
JP McManus has four runners and the top two in the betting in the lightly raced Perceval Legallois and In Excelsis Deo, who is the sole British-trained runner for Harry Fry. It has been the plan for him since his victory at Cheltenham in April.
Rachael Blackmore rides Lets Go Champ, who was successful at the Punchestown festival on his last start, while Sam Twiston-Davies is aboard stablemate Amirite.
Read our Galway Plate preview here.
Friday feature
There is no Group 1 on Friday's card at Glorious Goodwood but the Group 2 King George Qatar Stakes (3.35) is a top-level race in all but name.
A high-quality 13-runner line-up has been declared, including King Charles III Stakes scorer Asfoora for Australia.
King Charles III Stakes third Big Evs, who won the Molecomb at this meeting last year, recent Sapphire Stakes scorer Believing and progressive three-year-old Starlust are in opposition.
Last year's Nunthorpe winner Live In The Dream bids to get back on track and has a new rider in Jason Hart, while Jasour drops back to five furlongs.
Czech sprinter Ponntos is an intriguing runner at a double-figure price. He has been beaten in the race for the last two years but arrives in career-best form on the back of a hat-trick of wins in Italy and France.
Additional non-runners
1.50 Goodwood Odyssey, Master Builder - both taken out due to the ground
Auguste on the mind
By Lee Mottershead, live at Goodwood
The Qatar Sussex Stakes could well turn into a battle between Coolmore and Godolphin, with Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech heading the big-race market.
That said, the betting has become very much a one-horse affair, with Henry Longfellow now nudging odds-on and 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech out to 5-2.
Should the St James's Palace Stakes second oblige, Aidan O'Brien will be in the spotlight, as he was following Kyprios's Goodwood Cup success. If that does happen, I hope O'Brien is as interesting as he was yesterday.
The sport's top trainer spoke for around eight minutes on the subject of Auguste Rodin's underwhelming performance in Saturday's King George. At the heart of the problem, O'Brien explained, is that Auguste Rodin is all class and is not a "down and dirty" horse. That isn't a problem, according to O'Brien because down and dirty horses like Duke Of Marmalade do not go on to become successful stallions.
It was all fascinating stuff. No matter what happens in the Sussex Stakes, you can guarantee the words "down" and "dirty" will not be used in relation to Henry Longfellow.
Puzzle pearls
Harry Wilson has been in red-hot form in Cracking The Puzzle.
He tipped three winners on Saturday, including 14-1 shot Rage Of Bamby at York, and backed that up with 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on the opening day of Glorious Goodwood yesterday.
Find out Harry's tips for day two, including a 12-1 chance in the Oak Tree and an older horse against the three-year-olds in the Sussex.
The absentees
2.25 Armira, Fair Angellica
3.00 Rock N Roll Rocket
3.35 Rosallion
4.10 There's The Door
4.45 Xanthe
5.20 Darkness, Sandy Paradise
Other market movers
2.25 Kathmandu 5-2 (from 4)
3.00 Soldier’s Heart 15-2 (from 10)
4.10 Al Anoud 9-2 (from 13-2)
4.45 Havana Gila 12-1 (from 28)
The big race
The betting for the Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35) suggests it revolves around the three-year-olds Henry Longfellow and Notable Speech.
It also suggests Henry Longfellow is very much the one to beat. He is now 10-11 with bet365, having been around the 11-8 mark yesterday, and is no bigger than 11-10 with Ladbrokes and William Hill.
Notable Speech, who won the 2,000 Guineas in May but has almost six lengths to find with Henry Longfellow on the St James's Palace form, is out to 5-2 (from 7-4).
The Sussex Stakes is a race that Charlie Appleby has yet to win and the Godolphin trainer went closest with runner-up Modern Games two years ago. Notable Speech clearly didn't run to form at Royal Ascot, but punters believe Henry Longfellow very much has the edge.
A welcome sight
By Lee Mottershead, live at Goodwood
Blessed be the cloud cover that currently sits over Goodwood.
It's wonderful to once again be part of the Racing Post's reporting team for day two of the festival – and it would be equally wonderful if the temperature does not climb as high as it did on day one.
Goodness, it was hot. You see some sumptuous sights at this most exquisite racecourse but yesterday I saw the sweat stains on the brown jacket of Matt Chapman. The poor guy had been on his feet all his day by the time I saw him towards the end of his ITV shift.
"I've leaked all over the place," he told me – and I told you about him telling me in the colour piece I filed from the track. (More on that in a bit.)
According to my BBC weather app, we're due a high today of 27C, with a real feel of 33C. I'm sure the real feel yesterday was much greater than that but the early signs this morning are promising. The cloud is indeed providing cover and we have a little breeze as well.
I'm not sure about Matt but I've opted for a light-coloured jacket, just to be on the safe side.
Underfoot conditions
The going remains good to firm, good in places but is expected to change to good to firm during the day.
There is a yellow Met Office weather warning in place for thunderstorms in the south of England for the next two days but clerk of the course Ed Arkell does not expect the track to be affected on day two. Temperatures could peak at 27C.
Arkell, speaking at 8.30am, said: "It's good to firm, good in places. We put 5mm of watering on the bends and we're forecast for another dry, warm, sunny day but that being said we've got some cloud this morning.
"If it's anything like yesterday it'll be good to firm at some point today. There's still some moisture in the ground, the moisture readings are at 30 per cent so we'd be happy enough with that. The GoingStick reading of 7.7 suggests we're bang where we are on the easy side of good to firm with a great cover of grass. There's also an ever-receding chance of thunderstorms too."
Day two schedule
The first four races on the seven-race card will be televised on ITV, with the whole card shown on Racing TV. The schedule is as follows . . .
- 1.50: Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m4f
- 2.25: Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f
- 3.00: Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f
- 3.35: Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m
- 4.10: British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f
- 4.45: British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f
- 5.20: HKJC World Pool Handicap, 7f
It’s time for day two!
Kyprios proved the day one star when sealing a second win in the Goodwood Cup in a course-record time and day two promises plenty.
While the Qatar Sussex Stakes (3.35) does not feature top miler Rosallion, we still have an exciting clash between St James's Palace second Henry Longfellow and 2,000 Guineas winner Notable Speech.
A couple of Group 3s – the Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (2.25) and Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb (3.00) – add some further quality to the offering, while there are three handicaps to get stuck into.
This blog will provide the latest updates on the day two action, with insight from our reporters on course and tipsters watching from afar.
