- More
'The best filly finished second' - drama at Goodwood as Raqiya awarded Oak Tree in stewards' room over favourite Jabaara
- 1st9Raqiya7/1
- 2nd7Jabaarafav5/2
- 3rd11Ziggy's Dream50/1
Owen Burrows expressed sympathy with his good friend and fellow trainer Roger Varian after his filly Raqiya was awarded the Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes in the stewards’ room – but felt the right decision had been made.
Jabaara, the 5-2 favourite trained by Varian, was first past the post but the stewards deemed James Doyle’s mount to have cost Raqiya (7-1) victory after edging across to the far rail at the furlong pole. The winning margin was a head.
Raqiya’s jockey Jim Crowley was adamant in the stewards’ room that the best filly had finished second and Burrows felt she would have been unfortunate not to win.
It was a first Group success for the Shadwell homebred, who gained a breakthrough Listed win in the British Stallion Studs EBF Cathedral Stakes at Salisbury in May.
Burrows said: “Roger is one of my best mates, so it’s never nice to win one like that. Jim felt we would have won with a clear run, and watching it a few times on the big screen, we probably felt we would have been an unlucky loser, but that's the way it goes here sometimes. It was there for all to see. It would have been a bit gutting not to get it.
“The most positive thing about the race, even if we didn’t get it, was that seven furlongs on fast ground is her bag. That was a big positive to take out of it.”
Varian did not feel Raqiya’s momentum was checked and anticipated Jabaara keeping the result. He nonetheless was proud of her performance, backing up her Group 1 second in the Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.
“The stewards have had the luxury of watching it many more times than me from lots of different angles and they have come to that decision, so we have to congratulate the winner,” said Varian.
“It’s a shame. I think our filly was on top for much of the race but maybe she just threw it away. Although we definitely took Jim’s lane, I didn’t think that he had to take back and I didn’t think his momentum was checked. I’ve seen worse incidents not reversed, so I thought we'd be okay.
“It was a great performance. She was very dominant and maybe she got a bit lonely in front. She ran off her true line and has paid the penalty. I’m disappointed, but I’m very pleased with her performance.”
The interference in detail
ITV pundits Johnny Murtagh and Jason Weaver gave forthright opposing views on the incident, with Murtagh surprised by the stewards’ decision and Weaver in agreement with the reversal.
Murtagh said: “I think the stewards bottled it and the best horse won. The rules are if you are a length and a half clear you can cross over, and he was a length and a half clear. Jim anticipated Jabaara coming over and he made his manoeuvre to the outside.”
Weaver said: “The way Raqiya was finishing, she had to be the moral winner. I didn’t think Jabaara was a length and a half clear when she went to the rail.”
Doyle was cautioned by stewards for careless riding but did not pick up a suspension.
Read this next:
'He has a very rare turn of foot' - Notable Speech scorches past Henry Longfellow to claim Sussex Stakes
Sign up to receive On The Nose, our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.
Published on inReports
Last updated
- 'He has a very rare turn of foot' - Notable Speech scorches past Henry Longfellow to claim Sussex Stakes
- Galway: Joseph O'Brien achieves something else his father hasn't with landmark win in feature courtesy of Mexicali Rose
- 'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood
- 'He has a very rare turn of foot' - Notable Speech scorches past Henry Longfellow to claim Sussex Stakes
- Galway: Joseph O'Brien achieves something else his father hasn't with landmark win in feature courtesy of Mexicali Rose
- 'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Claim up to £545 in free bets and bonuses for day three at the Galway festival
- Get £20 in Glorious Goodwood free bets with Ladbrokes for day two's races
- Day two Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets when you bet just £10 with Sky Bet
- Betfair Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day two: claim £50 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £245 from the leading bookmakers for day two of Glorious Goodwood