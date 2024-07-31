'He has a very rare turn of foot' - Notable Speech scorches past Henry Longfellow to claim Sussex Stakes

Notable Speech bounced back to form to land the Qatar Sussex Stakes under William Buick in emphatic fashion as favourite Henry Longfellow weakened to finish fourth.

The 2,000 Guineas winner lost his unbeaten record when finishing only seventh in the St James's Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot when sent off the 6-4 favourite.

Notable Speech drifted from 7-4 to 3-1 before the Sussex but defied that market weakness to score from the fast-finishing Maljoom and Facteur Cheval in the £1m Group 1.

Ryan Moore made the running and held the advantage on 11-10 market leader Henry Longfellow turning for home with Buick waiting on the inside before producing Notable Speech after the cutaway. The explosive turn of foot that deserted Notable Speech at the royal meeting, where he finished nearly six lengths behind Henry Longfellow, was back in full effect as he reversed the form.

Betfair cut Notable Speech to 6-1 (from 14) for the Breeders' Cup Mile after he provided Godolphin with their first winner in the Glorious Goodwood day-two feature since Ramonti in 2007.

William Buick celebrates on Notable Speech Credit: Edward Whitaker

Buick, who was winning the Sussex for the first time, told ITV Racing: "He was firing on all cylinders coming in here today. He's a brilliant Guineas winner, with a very rare turn of foot. He showed that again today and I'm delighted.

"Full credit to Charlie and the whole team, they've done such a good job with him to get him back after a disappointing run in the St James's Palace where he was obviously too bad to be true."

Notable Speech won his first three starts on the all-weather at Kempton and after taking his career record to 5-6, Buick added: "He's such a brilliant horse. He's a horse that really excites you and it's a real privilege to be riding him."

The son of Dubawi is the first 2,000 Guineas winner since Frankel in 2011 to follow up success in the Newmarket Classic with victory in the Sussex in the same season.

On that achievement Appleby said: "It's important for these Classic horses to come here and hopefully bring that Classic generation to the table where they deserve to be going forward.

"We were all asking the same question, 'what happened at Ascot?' and we genuinely didn't have an excuse. We just felt very confident today that the horse was as good as he was going into the Guineas."

Notable Speech: the 2,000 Guineas hero was a decisive winner of the Sussex Credit: Edward Whitaker

Appleby, who like Buick was winning the race for the first time, added: "Disappointment always kicks in when you have an unbeaten horse and a Guineas winner beat but as I've always been taught – and I'm very lucky to have the team and most importantly his highness Sheikh Mohammed behind me – never look back, always look forward and take the positives out of everything.

"The positive was there wasn't anything there. Had the horse been lame or something then we'd have been disappointed but thankfully there wasn't anything untoward and we just kept pressing forward."

