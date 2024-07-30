Glorious Goodwood Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £200,000 guaranteed pool on day two

Attila The Honey should have won at Ascot on Friday, and if in the same form she should at least get among the places in Goodwood's opener (1.50). She is first on the list for Placepot purposes.

It's an open heat, though, and Subsequent , whose latest Salisbury win has been well advertised by the runner-up, goes in as back-up alongside French Duke , who can improve on his Royal Ascot sixth if the hood helps him to settle better.

The Oak Tree (2.25) looks fiercely competitive, but my two against the field would be Breege , who has a penalty but has never been out of the frame in three runs in good races at Goodwood, including this one last year, and Raqiya , who looked like she'd improve for a step up to 7f when getting going too late at York last time.

The Molecomb (3.00) is no easier, so I'll be going with three, with form horse Aesterius being joined by each-way picks Mr Lightside and Soldier's Heart , who have both suggested they won't be out of place in this sort of company.

With Rosallion out of the Sussex (3.35), Henry Longfellow is surely a safer option than Notable Speech, especially if the latter is dropped right out again as there's no obvious pace. Facteur Cheval is better than the shocking ride he got at Ascot suggests and he goes in too.

I'm also going to bank on Al Anoud in the following fillies' handicap (4.10), as I think her penultimate run, a second to subsequent John Smith's Cup third Tony Montana, marks her down as well handicapped and she simply didn't quite get home upped to 1m4f next time.

That just leaves a juvenile fillies' conditions race (4.45), and I'll be playing it safe with market leaders Coto De Caza and Queen Mary sixth Xanthe .

Glorious Goodwood Placepot perm

1.50

3 Subsequent

5 Attila The Honey

7 French Duke

2.25

1 Breege

9 Raqiya

3.00

1 Aesterius

8 Mr Lightside

11 Soldier's Heart

3.35

1 Facteur Cheval

4 Henry Longfellow

4.10

4 Al Anoud

4.45

4 Coto De Caza

11 Xanthe

3x2x3x2x1x2 = 72 lines

Tote World Pool

World Pool sponsors the final race on Wednesday and it offers the best pool opportunity of the day, writes Keith Melrose.

Billyjoh is a horse with more to give away from a stiff 7f, as he showed in Saturday's International Stakes at Ascot when he shaped much better than tenth. He can do some damage at this speedier track.

Back him up with Metaverse, who has a good draw and hasn't looked back since a short break and being fitted with a hood in the spring. He is still unexposed and Tom Marquand is an eye-catching booking.

The main bet, as so often in World Pool races, is the Swinger as this means that as long as both horses finish in the first three, you will collect. It may also be worth playing a small-stakes Quinella, essentially a reverse forecast captured in a single stake, as it would likely pay more if they finish first and second.

Recommended bet

5.20 Goodwood

2 Billyjoh

10 Metaverse

1pt ToteSwinger

0.5pt Quinella

1.5pts total stake

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.