Harry Wilson fired in 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one - find out his tips for every race on Glorious Goodwood day two

Harry Wilson found 7-1, 9-2 and 2-1 winners on day one of Glorious Goodwood. Get his advice for all seven races on Wednesday.

1.50 Goodwood

Coral Daily Rewards Shaker Handicap, 1m4f

Harry's tip: Goodwood Odyssey

Goodwood Odyssey looked a smart prospect when scoring on his debut and confirmed that on his handicap debut at Sandown in April, when he overcame lots of trouble in running to score with plenty in hand. A change to more forcing tactics didn't work in the London Gold Cup, nor did being wide for much of the early part of the race, but he showed a lot more at Newmarket last time when upped to this trip. He again was very prominent but raced away from the main pack for the majority of the race and would've finished even closer to the front pair but for hanging and wandering around in the closing stages. He's looked far more at home on a right-handed track, so should appreciate going that way round here, and he should go well from an unchanged mark.

Goodwood Odyssey 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: David Menuisier

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Bet £10 Get £40 In Free Horse Racing Bets NEW CUSTOMER OFFER More extra place horse races than any other bookmaker CLAIM OFFER Tap for more details. 18+ T&Cs apply A huge array of odds boosts across different sports

A huge array of odds boosts across different sports Quick withdrawals, particularly to Visa Debit cards New Customers Only. First Single & E/W Bet Only. Odds Of 1/1 Or Greater. 4 X £10 Bet Tokens. Free Bet Stakes Not Included In Returns. Free Bets For Horse Racing Only. Free Bets Are Non Withdrawable. Free Bets Expire After 30 Days. Eligibility Restrictions And Further Ts and Cs Apply. 18+. gambleware.org

2.25 Goodwood

Visit Qatar Oak Tree Stakes (Group 3), 7f

Harry's tip: Pretty Crystal

Jabaara probably sets the standard after her second to Porta Fortuna last time, but the exploits of Kathmandu, who is also in opposition, suggests Pretty Crystal is far too big in the market. She had Kathmandu two and a quarter lengths behind her when winning the Nell Gwyn on her reappearance, and given that one finished second in the French 1,000 Guineas on her next start before running well in the Prix Jean Prat and Newbury runner-up Dance Sequence filed the same position in the Epsom Oaks, the form could hardly be stronger. She has been tried over two different trips since, finding the 1,000 Guineas too far before things happened too quickly when dropped to 6f at York next time, which makes the return to 7f look ideal. If she regains that form, with first-time cheekpieces enlisted to help, she will prove her price all wrong.

Pretty Crystal 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard Fahey

3.00 Goodwood

Jaeger-Lecoultre Molecomb Stakes (Group 3), 5f

Harry's tip: Usdi Atohi

Aesterius and Celandine bring really solid form to the table, but I liked what I saw from Usdi Atohi at Tipperary last time and she gets the vote. She showed bundles of pace that day, leading for much of the way and rallying once headed to get back up, despite rolling around in the closing stages. That took her record over 5f to two from two, having got the better of the talented California Dreamer (fifth in the Albany and runner-up in a Group 2 since) on her debut, and showed her last of six behind Fairy Godmother to be all wrong, albeit she had excuses for that run anyway as she took a false step at halfway and was on the back foot thereafter. She gets the services of Ryan Moore and should go well.

Usdi Atohi 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

3.35 Goodwood

Qatar Sussex Stakes (Group 1), 1m

Harry's tip: Facteur Cheval

I had Rosallion as a comfortable winner of this before he taken out on Tuesday morning. His departure makes things tricky, but it could open up the door for Facteur Cheval, who chased home Paddington in this contest 12 months ago. Three-year-olds Henry Longfellow (121) and Notable Speech (122) aren't rated as high as last year's winner, who was rated 125, and the French raider is officially a 7lb better horse this time around, having finished second in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes in October before claiming the Dubai Turf at Meydan in March. It's easy to put a line through his run in the Queen Anne, as he raced up the centre with just one other and then wandered around when left alone, and there's every chance he can give the weight away.

Facteur Cheval 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Maxime Guyon Tnr: J Reynier

4.10 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Fillies' Handicap, 1m2f

Harry's tip: Al Anoud

Al Anoud was unraced at two but showed plenty of promise as a three-year-old, winning both of her starts over 1m2f at Chelmsford and Salisbury, and the form of each win looks very solid, given the runner-up at Chelmsford has won since and is now rated 91 and he was giving the 97-rated Scenic 7lb when beating that one by a head at Salisbury. She was just a half a length away from remaining unbeaten on her handicap debut at Windsor, and the winner has since finished third in the John Smith's Cup at York and the Chesterfield Cup at this meeting on Tuesday off 6lb and 7lb higher respectively, giving the impression Al Anoud remains well handicapped off a mark of 89. She should be much happier back over this trip, having found 1m4f at Pontefract too far last time, and Ralph Beckett has won this contest two of the last four years.

Al Anoud 16:10 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Ralph Beckett

4.45 Goodwood

British Stallion Studs EBF Alice Keppel Fillies' Conditions Stakes, 5f

Harry's tip: Havana Gila

Top-rated Convo will be a huge threat if the thunderstorms materialise, while Coto De Caza could be useful, but I can't believe the price of Havana Gila, given her best piece of form came on her only start over 5f. That came when winning a York novice in June, when she had the reopposing Baileys Jubilation five and three-quarter lengths behind, and that form has worked out supremely well, with the next four home all winning since. She showed promise on her debut too, finishing little more than three lengths behind Windsor Castle third Aviation Time, and can be forgiven a poor run in a Listed race at Newmarket last time.

Havana Gila 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Hayley Turner Tnr: Harry Eustace

5.20 Goodwood

Ridgeview Fillies' Handicap, 1m

Harry's tip: Metaverse

Metaverse got off the mark at the third attempt when trying 7f for the first time at Kempton in January and has done well since returning to that trip on her last three starts, going close the first two times before comfortably going one better at Newmarket last time. She lost out by just a head when running in this company on her penultimate start, form that has been franked with the winner going in again since, and 3lb rise shouldn't stop her going close again for local trainer David Menuisier.

Metaverse 17:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: David Menuisier

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Wednesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day two of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

Sky Bet are offering new customers £40 in free bets when you place a £10 bet.

You can follow these simple steps outlined below to grab £40 in free bets to place on the big races this week. It's fast, secure and straightforward.

Head over to Sky Bet through this link and click the 'Get Bonus' button Sign up for a new account, and create your username and password Place a minimum of £10 as your first bet on a single or each-way bet on any Sky Bet market at odds of 1/1 or greater Your free bets will be credited as four £10 free horse racing bet tokens

Sky Bet betting sign-up offer: the key terms and conditions

It's worth taking a few minutes to read through the terms and conditions associated with the new player promotion before signing up. Doing so will help you get a better grasp of the details of the 2024 Sky Bet betting offer and what's expected of you as a new player.

18+

New customers only

First single and each-way bet only

Odds of 1/1 or greater

4 x £10 bet tokens

Free bet stakes not included in returns

Free bets for horse racing only

Free bets are non-withdrawable

Free bets expire after 30 days

Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply

Read these next:

'She looks to be in a different league to this lot' - David Jennings answers the burning questions on Wednesday

Glorious Goodwood tips 2024: Wednesday's best bets from Racing Post experts

Paul Kealy's Glorious Goodwood day 2 racing tips: Wednesday's play of the day

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.