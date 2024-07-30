'She goes there in flying form and looks a very exciting runner' - analysis and quotes for an open Molecomb

Should all 16 declarations go to post it will be the biggest field for the Molecomb Stakes since Fleeting Spirit beat Kingsgate Native, both subsequent Group 1 winners, in 2007.

The standard of the Molecomb has held up well this century, with the winner’s average Racing Post Rating over the last ten years being 107.8, a hair in advance of the 107.1 the race winner has averaged since 2000.

Being an unusually large field, it follows that the spread of abilities is also large, ranging from the standard-setting Aesterius down to the once-raced Big Mojo , who represents last year’s winning connections.

Aesterius arrives with a most progressive profile after wins in a Bath novice and the Listed Dragon Stakes at Sandown, split by a fine fifth in the Norfolk Stakes.

He looks all speed, unsurprisingly so for a horse who cost £380,000 at the breeze-up sales, and ought to be well suited to the demands of one of the fastest five furlongs in Britain. A small advance on, or even just a repeat of, his Sandown form would see him go close in a normal year.

Celandine is another with sound form claims, having won a Listed fillies' race at Newmarket before finishing a good third against the colts in the Prix Robert Papin last time, while it’s too soon to write off Francisco’s Piece , who had excuses in the Coventry and is better judged on his French Listed win last month.

There are also several less exposed sorts to consider, chief among them Soldier’s Heart , a brother to Elite Status, one of this year’s leading three-year-old sprinters.

Second on his debut to Al Qudra, a Listed winner last weekend, he was impressive in a course-and-distance maiden last time, still learning his job but drawing clear to win in a fast time. He’s open to plenty more improvement.

Race analysis by Matt Gardner

Glorious Goodwood live blog

Join Jack Haynes from 10am on Wednesday for live coverage, tips and insight on day two of Glorious Goodwood, only on racingpost.com .

Archie Watson fires two-pronged attack

Few trainers are as adept with sprinters as Archie Watson and the Lambourn trainer looks to have an excellent chance of landing this race for the first time with either Wathnan Racing's Dragon Stakes winner Aesterius or the Super Sprint runner-up Vingegaard .

Aesterius has been keen when fifth in the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot and winning in Listed company at Sandown last time, and Watson believes the likely strong pace will play to his strengths.

He said: "Aesterius went through the race very well at Sandown and was impressive considering he had to do it all himself from a long way out. This race has been the plan and I'm very happy with him at home. They won't hang around and he'll appreciate having a strong pace to follow into the race."

In Vingegaard, who also finished fifth at the royal meeting, he fields a typically straightforward and likeable candidate.

Of Hollie Doyle's mount, he said: "Vingegaard is a tough, hardy horse who has done nothing wrong. He led them on his side in the Windsor Castle and in the Super Sprint and was particularly unlucky to get collared on the line at Newbury.

"He came out of that race bouncing, has loads of boot, and the fast five furlongs here should really suit."

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Francisco's Piece

Adrian Keatley's team are flying. The horse won well in France and then was a little disappointing, but hopefully he can bounce back in an open-looking Molecomb.

Mick Appleby, trainer of Big Mojo and Mr Lightside

I don't think they'd be too far behind Big Evs. Big Mojo ran pretty well on his debut at Beverley and he's come on a lot for that. Mr Lightside won well the last time at Nottingham against a good field and he did it quite well. We always thought he'd go all right but he's probably surprised me a bit. He's decent and he's got some improvement in him. They're both going there with good chances.

Last year's winning trainer Mick Appleby has a good chance of winning the Molecomb again Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Kevin Ryan, trainer of King's Call

This is a big step up but he works very, very well and won nicely on his debut. He's a horse we like a lot and this will tell us where we're going for the rest of the year.

Ollie Sangster, trainer of Sands Of Marra

He shows a lot of speed and he travelled very well at Windsor, so the step down to five furlongs won't be a problem. It's a competitive race and he'll be an outsider, but hopefully he'll run nicely and have an each-way chance.

Richard Spencer, trainer of The Man

Nothing went right in the Norfolk as we ended up on a bit of a wing. Hopefully, we can get back on track. The fast five furlongs should suit him because he's got bundles of speed.

Ed Walker, trainer of Celandine

I don’t understand why she's such a big price. She’s twice the price of Aesterius but shouldn’t be on the formline of It Ain't Two. Going back to five furlongs will benefit us and the faster the ground the better. She’s been busy but is taking her racing fantastically well and goes there in flying form and looks a very exciting runner.

Reporting by Maddy Playle

Read more like this:

'You haven't seen the best of him yet' - who might get off to a flyer in the opener on day two?

Class and trip drop make Falmouth runner-up Jabaara a leading contender in Oak Tree Stakes

'He looks fantastic' - can Notable Speech bounce back from 'strange' Ascot run against Henry Longfellow in the Sussex Stakes?

'The long run after the last will suit his style' - which trainer is expecting a late surge in the Galway Plate?

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.