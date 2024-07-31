Nap of the day: best horse racing tips for the day's five meetings

Wednesday's best bets from the Racing Post's unbeatable Spotlights team . . .

Goodwood

4.10: Elladonna

Power Of Destiny is the improving, unexposed handicap debutante trained by Sir Michael Stoute, and she must be feared, but Elladonna has been a rising force since the hood was installed and she looked to have more in hand than the bare result suggested when she eclipsed Roarin' Success at Salisbury. Al Anoud is third on the list, although the Johnston factor at Goodwood means that True Wisdom can't yet be ruled out.

Richard Austen

Elladonna 16:10 Goodwood Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: James Fanshawe

Galway

7.10: Perceval Legallois

Though Perceval Legallois had to settle for second at the Punchestown festival there was much encouragement to be taken from the quality of his jumping. This trip should be close to ideal for him, and he can outstay Mister Policeman and Zanahiyr, the stable selected for Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott respectively. There are no stamina doubts about Lets Go Champ who is the pick of Henry de Bromhead's runners. No British-trained horse has won this since 2008, but In Excelsis Deo could make a bold bid in the same colours as the selection.

Alan Sweetman

Perceval Legallois 19:10 Galway Jky: Mark Walsh Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Leicester

7.05: Emporess

A few potential improvers on show with Cheerleader and River Blackwater (second choice) featuring prominently in that department. Emporess looks to have been let into nurseries on a good mark given the quality of opponent she faced on her first two starts and she can come out on top.

Paul Smith

Emporess 19:05 Leicester Jky: Lewis Edmunds Tnr: Rod Millman

Redcar

4.25: Hurstwood

This looks a good opportunity for Hurstwood to return to winning ways. The clamour for a spot near the favoured stands' rail at Ripon the last twice meant he had no room to do himself justice. Bluebells Boy, Tantalus and Stormy Pearl are feared most (in that order).

Andrew Cooper

Hurstwood 16:25 Redcar Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Peter Niven

Sandown

7.25: Easy Dancer

The vote goes to Easy Dancer, who really got his act together when scoring in good style on his step up to 1m6f at Wolverhampton two weeks ago. The main threat could come from Cock And Bull, who has form figures 2122112 in handicaps and both his turf wins have come over C&D. Third choice is Liam Swagger, who had a near-miss in a Salisbury maiden last time and should have more to offer now switched to a staying trip on his handicap debut.

David Moon

Easy Dancer 19:25 Sandown Jky: Liam Keniry Tnr: Richard Hannon

