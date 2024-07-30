'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood

At least one and perhaps two records were set on a sweltering day, the first by Kyprios, the second by his trainer.

In winning the afternoon's Group 1 centrepiece, Ballydoyle's bravest star broke Goodwood's two-mile track record. Then, once Kyprios had been properly saluted, Aidan O'Brien posted a new personal best for discussing a defeat. What he said was fascinating, revealing and detailed. More than anything, it told us Auguste Rodin does not do "down and dirty".

It was a phrase used on multiple occasions as O'Brien sought to explain why the dual Derby-winning enigma had underperformed once again in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. "He's very special and has so much class," said O'Brien of Kyprios, the extraordinary stayer who came close to losing his life but now has two Al Shaqab Goodwood Cups to match his brace of Gold Cups. Class, O'Brien kept repeating, is also the great asset in the armoury of Auguste Rodin, beaten 11 lengths into fifth by Goliath on Saturday.