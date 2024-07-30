- More
'I don't ever try to spin anything' - O'Brien mounts a defence of Auguste Rodin after a better day at Goodwood
At least one and perhaps two records were set on a sweltering day, the first by Kyprios, the second by his trainer.
In winning the afternoon's Group 1 centrepiece, Ballydoyle's bravest star broke Goodwood's two-mile track record. Then, once Kyprios had been properly saluted, Aidan O'Brien posted a new personal best for discussing a defeat. What he said was fascinating, revealing and detailed. More than anything, it told us Auguste Rodin does not do "down and dirty".
It was a phrase used on multiple occasions as O'Brien sought to explain why the dual Derby-winning enigma had underperformed once again in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes. "He's very special and has so much class," said O'Brien of Kyprios, the extraordinary stayer who came close to losing his life but now has two Al Shaqab Goodwood Cups to match his brace of Gold Cups. Class, O'Brien kept repeating, is also the great asset in the armoury of Auguste Rodin, beaten 11 lengths into fifth by Goliath on Saturday.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on inReports
Last updated
- Galway: magical mare Gale Mahler completes remarkable six-timer as Adrian Keatley returns to Ireland with a bang
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Yarmouth: 'I hope we’ve got a decent one' - 25-1 shot Snow Master makes striking winning debut for Tom Dascombe
- Beverley: 'Hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me' - Tyler Heard rides out claim on Forager
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood
- Galway: magical mare Gale Mahler completes remarkable six-timer as Adrian Keatley returns to Ireland with a bang
- Goodwood: Charlie Appleby hints at Breeders' Cup for 'brave' Vintage Stakes winner Aomori City
- Dominant Goodwood Cup win puts Kyprios behind only Yeats on Racing Post Ratings
- Yarmouth: 'I hope we’ve got a decent one' - 25-1 shot Snow Master makes striking winning debut for Tom Dascombe
- Beverley: 'Hopefully, now the top lads don’t steal him from me' - Tyler Heard rides out claim on Forager
- Galway festival day two betting offers: get a total of £245 today
- Glorious Goodwood day one betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM
- William Hill Glorious Goodwood free bets: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets for day one's races
- Sky Bet Glorious Goodwood betting offer for day one: bag £40 in free bets when you bet just £10
- Get a total of £540 in free bets & bonuses for day one of Glorious Goodwood