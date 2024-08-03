Ground conditions at Glorious Goodwood remain quick as officials apply water ahead of meeting's final day

Conditions for the fifth and final day of Glorious Goodwood will remain quick after another dry night, with officials watering the track in parts.

For a third consecutive day, racing will begin on good to firm ground and clerk of the course Edward Arkell has applied 10mm of water.

Speaking shortly after 7.30am, Arkell said: "We remain good to firm and we applied 5mm of water on the straight last night. We're just finishing off 5mm on the field side which will be the first two furlongs or so of the one-mile-six-furlong races.

"The bends have had a freshen up and it's been dry overnight, although we've just had the lightest of drizzles. The forecast is overcast now, but we'll have sunshine from lunchtime."

The seven-race card begins with the Group 3 Coral Glorious Stakes (1.50 ), while the 1m6f Group 2 Lille Langtry Stakes (3.00 ) is expected to be competitive with Free Wind and Caius Chorister prominent in the betting.

The 28-runner Coral Stewards' Cup (3.35 ) is typically wide-open, with Dark Trooper, Purosangue and Albasheer all contenders worth considering.

Non-runners

2.25 - Calling The Wind

3.00 - Divine Comedy, Oxford Comma, Sumo Sam, Sweet Memories

4.10 - Qirat, Serried Ranks

4.45 - Angelo Buonarroti

5.20 - Gloucestershire, Great Chieftain

Updated 9am

