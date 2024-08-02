'All the lights are green' - can Caius Chorister secure second Glorious Goodwood win in Lillie Langtry?

Racing is always easy in hindsight, but those who backed Free Wind down to 15-8 favourite to beat Bluestocking in the Middleton Fillies' Stakes on her reappearance probably wish they could have the bet back because it has since transpired that Free Wind had an impossible task.

Bluestocking has subsequently won the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh and finished second in the King George at Ascot, so time tells us that Free Wind didn’t run at all badly when being beaten six lengths into second by that rival at York over an inadequate trip.

Free Wind’s two highest Racing Post Ratings have been achieved over a mile and a half and we know she stays this far because she won the Park Hill Stakes by seven lengths three seasons ago.

She has become a bit inconsistent and that was evident in this race last year when she trailed home only fourth after going off 10-11 favourite. However, that was on heavy going and she went on to finish second in the Yorkshire Oaks on fast ground at York less than a month later.

If she turns up in that form then nothing will touch her and she holds a clear class edge here.

Caius Chorister lacks nothing in class and comes here having run in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot on her last start. She was beaten 21 lengths by winner Kyprios and never got in a blow.

She had previously been on the upgrade, having twice finished a narrow second in Group 3 events against the males at Ascot and Sandown, and a fillies’ Group 2 like this is her level.

Harry Bentley is an eyecatching jockey booking taking over from Benoit de la Sayette in the saddle. Bentley has never ridden Caius Chorister and will be having only his fifth mount for the David Menuisier stable, so connections must be hoping a change of rider will do the trick.

The only other with a realistic form chance is the French raider Melo Melo , who represents Francis Graffard and is closely matched with Free Wind on a line through Warm Heart.

Warm Heart beat Melo Melo a short-neck when she was second in the Prix Vermeille at Longchamp last year and Free Wind was a head behind that rival in the Yorkshire Oaks.

A reproduction of that Group 1 form will give Melo Melo a huge chance, but she has been beaten three times since at odds of 11-5, 2-5 and 29-10, so needs to bounce back to her best.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Bentley answers call for Caius Chorister

Harry Bentley is set for his biggest ride since returning to Britain from Hong Kong for a short spell, having answered trainer David Menuisier's call to partner Caius Chorister.

Bentley and Menuisier have both won the Lillie Langtry independently before and they team up for what would be a popular victory with the locals.

"He's a top jockey and a Sussex boy, so when I saw he was available I gave him a call," said the Sussex-based Menuisier.

"I asked if he was around and he said it depends as he had family commitments but for a good ride he might be available. When I said, do you want to ride Caius? He said, 'Of course, I'll be there'.

"He actually rode the mother a few years ago [Corpus Chorister] and she kind of has the same traits. It's an exciting race to run in and let's hope we can win to give the Sussex people something to cheer about."

Harry Bentley: back in Britain for a short spell Credit: Edward Whitaker

Caius Chorister finished sixth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot last time and connections opted to swerve a rematch with Kyprios in the Goodwood Cup in favour of this Group 2 assignment against her own sex.

"She's won at Glorious Goodwood before, so she knows the track and her perfect trip is between one mile-six and two miles," Menuisier said. "She didn't stay in the Gold Cup but she's in good form and all the lights are green."

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dancing Tango

She's been a lovely, consistent filly at a slightly lower level and steps up in class in the hope of getting some black type against her own sex. If there happened to be a drop of rain around that would suit her, but she has form on better ground. It would be fantastic if she was to sneak into a place.

Harry Eustace, trainer of Divine Comedy

She's an unlikely runner. The ground is key, coming back in trip, and they missed the rain on Thursday and it doesn't look like there'll be enough of it tomorrow.

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Melo Melo

We were very happy with her last run. She would probably prefer a bit more ease in the ground, but the step back up in trip is definitely in her favour. Caius Chorister and Free Wind have good form, but Melo Melo deserves to take her chance.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Night Sparkle

It's a good running of the race and Free Wind and Caius Chorister have to be respected. I hope the thunderstorms and rain stay away from Goodwood as she's very happy on fast ground, and that would improve her chances.

Ralph Beckett, trainer River Of Stars and Oxford Comma

It was a good effort by River Of Stars last time. She's run well round there before and I'm sure she can do the same again this year. Oxford Comma will need some rain for her to run.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Grateful

She has the most incredible pedigree. We were delighted with her last time when she stepped up in distance. She was still green when she got to the front. Ronan Whelan rode her and thought she would come forward again.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

Read more of Saturday's previews:

'The 33-1 on offer is a ridiculous price' - David Jennings answers the burning questions before Saturday's big races

'If he gets some luck he should go close' - trainers on their runners in the Stewards' Cup, Saturday's big betting race

Who will come out on top as Phantom Flight and Al Aasy renew their rivalry in ultra-tight Group 3?

Could there be another Trawlerman or Sweet William lurking in this high-class handicap?

Can Royal Ascot runner-up Lmay give the Gosdens another win in the Listed Chalice Stakes at Newmarket?

'He will like the trip' - can Billericay Dickie provide Willie Mullins with some respite in Saturday showpiece?

Ryan Moore and William Buick clash at Saratoga as Ballydoyle and Godolphin targets Saturday night Grade 1

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.