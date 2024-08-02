'If he gets some luck he should go close' - trainers on their big hopes in the Stewards' Cup, Saturday's big betting race

Dark Trooper , who failed by half a length to land a colossal Wokingham gamble at Royal Ascot, has unsurprisingly proved highly popular in the ante-post Coral Stewards’ Cup market.

Versatile in terms of ground and clearly suited by the demands of a six-furlong cavalry charge, the progressive four-year-old appears to have all the attributes you would look for in a winner of this £250,000 sprint.

A draw in stall 23 is also a potential plus under James Doyle, and hopes are high he can overcome a 2lb rise for his Royal Ascot near-miss.

Unequal Love pulls clear of Dark Trooper (red cap) in the Wokingham Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Richard Brown, racing manager to Wathnan Racing, owners of Dark Trooper, said: “I’m delighted where he is drawn. There is a bit of pace around him.

“He came out of Ascot in great form. He raced just a bit away from the pace that day; maybe it cost us.”

Brown added: “Dark Trooper has to be ridden from off the pace and you need lots of luck in these big sprint handicaps, but if he gets it he should go close. He’s in great nick.”

Winner of seven of his 19 races, it’s likely the best is still to come from Dark Trooper, and this could be a stepping stone to a return to Group company this autumn.

Going update: watering overnight

Goodwood will water again on Friday night before the final day of the five-day festival.

Good to firm ground was the verdict at the end of racing on the penultimate day and clerk of the course Ed Arkell confirmed he planned to water.

Arkell said after the last race on day four on Friday: "It was good to firm, nice, safe racing ground, again. It's quickened up during the day.

"We just had a walk and we'll come down the straight with 5mm again this evening. We'll also put 5mm on what we call the field side, which is basically from the mile and six furlong start into Oak Tree corner, and we'll just give the bends a little drink as we've done every night so far this week.

"We might have a slightly damp morning with a little bit of low cloud but I don't think it will measure in the rain gauge. There's then the chance of an isolated shower in the afternoon."

Busy Billyjoh bids to go one better

It’s not difficult to see why connections are throwing the Goodwood dice a second time in just three days for Billyjoh .

A fast-finishing runner-up to Blue Prince in a 7f handicap on Wednesday, the son of Mayson appears equally effective at this shorter trip and is clearly well enough handicapped to land a big prize.

Traffic jams entering the final two furlongs arguably cost Billyjoh last time, and trainer Mick Appleby is optimistic he can go one better this time.

“He’s in good order and has come out of his race on Wednesday really well,” said Appleby. “We’re down in trip to six furlongs and are putting cheekpieces on him for the first time.

“Billyjoh tends to be slow out of the stalls so hopefully the headgear will sharpen him up at the start.”

A draw on either side of the track is often perceived to be an advantage, and the trainer is happy with stall four.

“I have no issues with the draw – in fact, it’s probably decent enough,” Appleby added. “I think he’s handicapped to win a good race off his mark.”

Murphy expects bold run from Purosangue

Purosangue , one of just two three-year-olds in the race, drops into handicaps for the first time this season, with his rider Oisin Murphy anticipating a bold run.

By no means disgraced in the Group 1 King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot in June, Purosangue found only Makarova three-quarters of a length too strong in the Group 3 Coral Charge at Sandown subsequently.

Murphy said: “Andrew [Balding, trainer] won this with a three-year-old in 2016 with Dancing Star so he knows a horse that can do it.”

What they say

Chris Wall, racing manager to KHK Racing, owners of Ramazan

He’s a pretty reliable sort in these type of races, but he could do with a little cut in the ground. He was beaten in the shadow of the post in the Ayr Gold Cup and then it was the same in the Guisborough Stakes the time after that. He’s been unlucky and his handicap rating is what it is because he is consistent. He raced off 101 in the Ayr Gold Cup so that’s probably where he needs to be.

George Scott, trainer of Seven Questions and Rocket Rodney

Seven Questions is a talented horse, although a bit of a law unto himself. We’re going back up to six furlongs and down in grade after Ascot which looks the sensible step. His Palace House win means he has to carry lots of weight in handicaps. It’s a case of will the real Seven Questions stand up at Goodwood? Rocket Rodney is a lovely horse and has won plenty of prize-money. He deserves a crack at the Stewards’ Cup. He broke his maiden at Goodwood and we’ll be taking him back to Bahrain this winter. Anything he achieves here is a bonus.

Angus Gold, racing manager to Shadwell, owners of Mostabshir

He shouldn’t mind the ground. He’s a funny character and it’s up to him to put his best foot forward. I don’t know if he wants six furlongs as he’s won over seven before, but he might have the speed to handle this. It’s a tough race and you need plenty of luck in a Stewards’ Cup, so we’ll see if he handles the hustle and bustle. He has plenty of ability.

Karl Burke, trainer of Lethal Levi

He’s in great form. If he jumps out of the stalls in the blinkers like he’s been doing for his last three runs then he must have a good chance. I’m very pleased with him.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Aleezdancer

He’s in good order. He’s been there and done it in the big sprint handicaps, but he will need rain.

James Evans, trainer of Dream Composer

He’s had a good season and ran well at Ascot in a big-field handicap three weeks ago. When we saw we had a chance of a run in the Stewards’ Cup we decided to give it a go. He could probably do with some rain, and there is some forecast in the morning. He’s a course-and-distance winner so stepping back up in trip should be okay. There are some unexposed ones towards the top of the market but, with a bit of luck in running, hopefully we may get some prize-money.

Reporting by Richard Birch

