Could there be another Trawlerman or Sweet William lurking in this high-class handicap?

This handicap is garnering a reputation for producing Group performers. Two years ago it was Trawlerman who came out on top and he is now a Group 2 winner, while last season Sweet William came home in front and he landed a Group 3 at Sandown two months ago.

If there is a future Group horse in this line-up it will probably be Fairbanks , who went through the race like a class act when bolting up on his first outing over a mile and three-quarters at Newmarket’s July meeting last time and is now up to a BHA rating of 100.

That means he has to give weight to all bar Calling The Wind, but the blinkers he wore for the first time at Newmarket are back on and he is unexposed over staying trips. A 6lb rise in the weights might not be enough to prevent his following up, provided he is in the same form.

John and Thady Gosden were responsible for saddling Trawlerman and Sweet William, but their runner this year Intinso doesn’t appear to have quite the same potential as that pair.

However, the son of Siyouni is lightly raced after just nine starts and is surely better than he showed when last of 16 at Royal Ascot last month. He is better judged on his previous third at Newmarket in May, when he was beaten only two lengths on his first start at this distance.

The other yard with a superb record is the Johnston one. Mark Johnston landed the race four times in six years from 2015 to 2020 and his son Charlie runs Align The Stars and Knightswood .

Align The Stars is going for a hat-trick off a mark 14lb higher than for his last win, but was declared for the Gordon Stakes here on Thursday only to be taken out on account of the going and the fact he was entered there is an indication that Johnston sees his runner as Group class.

He was in control when winning impressively at Newmarket last time and probably deserved the rise in the weights he got for that. It'll be tougher this time but I'd hope if he shows that again he'll have a huge chance.

He ran an excellent race in the John Smith’s Cup. We rode him positively at York but we’ll probably drop him in this time. He hasn’t won at Goodwood but has run some fine races down there and he likes the course.

She’s a very progressive filly who won at Goodwood two starts ago. She’s a big unit of a filly and has kept improving all year. She was very unlucky in a fillies’ Listed race at Pontefract last time when se was trapped in behind horses and couldn’t get out; she would definitely have been in the first three with a clear run. I still think she’s well handicapped and the trip will be no problem. She’s pretty adaptable in terms of ground.

He's in good form. He tends to run well at Goodwood and won there earlier in the year over the track and trip. The fast ground should be fine.

He has a super chance. We’re delighted with the way he’s come back as we’ve just gelded him. He could have a nice back-end of the season.

Align The Stars won on the step up to this trip at Haydock. I was very pleased with him that day and this looks the ideal stepping stone to bigger and better things. He'll tackle Group company in future. Knightswood ran very well at Newmarket last time. He got too far back after a sluggish start and the winner Fairbanks was better positioned during the race. Knightswood was the only one to make up significant ground from off the pace.

He’s been running well in the big handicaps this season and was a shade unlucky not to finish closer than sixth last time in the Northumberland Plate. The ground at Goodwood will suit him and we’re putting on cheekpieces for the first time to help him concentrate. He won at around this time last year and seems to come to life in late summer.

