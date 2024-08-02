Who will come out on top as Phantom Flight and Al Aasy renew their rivalry in ultra-tight Group 3?

Five-runner Group races are seldom as tight as this iteration of the Glorious Stakes. At the time of writing on Friday morning, only a point separated the favourite and outsider in the betting. It is anyone’s guess who will head the market come racetime.

Phantom Flight setting the pace under Callum Shepherd is a strong possibility. He has led on two of his previous three starts and sat second for most of the way when repelling Al Aasy in the Steventon Stakes a fortnight ago. Both colts were returning from lengthy absences and deserve upgrading for their efforts against race-fit horses.

Al Aasy came from further back than ideal and Phantom Flight, who is entered in the Ebor, should have more to give as his stamina is teased out. An extra two furlongs should be no hindrance for either.

Along with Al Aasy, Aimeric and Relentless Voyager ’s close-up comments invariably read ‘held up’ or ‘towards rear’ despite experiencing small-field set-ups regularly. If Phantom Flight is to experience any pestering up front then Lion’s Pride will surely provide it. His profile is appealing as early outsiders go.

Lion’s Pride was considered a St Leger dark horse a year ago and arguably rightly so after he toyed with Middle Earth in a Kempton novice. Campaigned at 1m2f in both outings this year, Lion’s Pride served notice of his requirement for an extra two furlongs with a staying-on third in the Gala Stakes last month when conditions easing at Sandown would have been against him.

Were this race on the all-weather Lion’s Pride would come out clear on adjusted Racing Post Ratings. This half-brother to Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami deserves another shot on turf granted a sound surface.

Race analysis by Robbie Wilders

Can Phantom ghost his rivals to Glorious success?

George Scott may have lost stable star Isle Of Jura for the season but could have a ready-made replacement in Phantom Flight, who bids for a first Group-race triumph.

Scott, jockey Callum Shepherd and owners Victorious Racing enjoyed a stellar first half of the year with Isle Of Jura's heroics, which included landing the Bahrain Triple Crown and an impressive win over subsequent King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes hero Goliath in the Hardwicke Stakes.

A setback last month subsequently ruled him out of the King George and the rest of 2024, but Phantom Flight eased that pain when a fine winner of the Listed Steventon Stakes at Newbury last time.

That was his first run for Scott, as well as his return from a 343-day absence, and the Newmarket trainer believes he can come forward from that outing with a first strike at Group 3 level.

He also hopes that the mile-and-a-half trip will not be an issue. The five-year-old was beaten on his previous try at it when fourth in a Newmarket Listed contest last year when trained by James Horton.

Scott said: "I was thrilled with his run at Newbury. I've had him for quite a while, but he'd been off the track for some time before that win.

"This race looks a good set-up for him, although the trip raises some slight question marks. It's a tight race and any of the five of them could win."

Phantom Flight again faces off against the William Haggas-trained Al Aasy, who was a length behind him at Newbury on his return from a 287-day layoff. The Shadwell Estates-owned seven-year-old bids for a fifth victory at this level.

Shadwell's racing manager Angus Gold said: "It's been so far so good with him since his return. It's a testing race with not much between the five of them. If he comes on for his first run of the season at Newbury then he should be there or thereabouts.

"He ran well in a funny type of race on his comeback and we hope he should handle the faster conditions too on his previous form."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Aimeric

He's in great form and is one of the horses who will be happy with the drying ground conditions as he's a top of the ground horse. He's bumped into Charlie Appleby's horse, King Of Conquest, the last twice when running well in defeat, but he's not here this time. He's run well at Goodwood before too and while this looks like a close race, it's a good opportunity and he's in fine form. We hope he can run well again.

Oisin Murphy, rider of Relentless Voyager

Lots of these rivals have very similar ratings so it'll be a close race. He missed his engagement last time at Haydock, but he should have a good chance in this and will definitely need every yard of Goodwood's mile and a half trip.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

